West Genesee girls soccer sharp against Bville after intense week of practice (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee girls soccer coach John McCloskey said after putting his team through an intense week of practice they looked sharp as they defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 Wednesday night. The Wildcats (2-1) opened their season with a 2-0 loss to East Syracuse Minoa last Thursday, but responded...
How to follow your favorite teams, players on syracuse.com this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are underway for the fall 2022 season, and the syracuse.com team has you covered. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that readers can stay up to date on all they need to know about their favorite sports, teams and players. Each sport has...
Section III football rankings (Week 0): Offensive fireworks solidify F-M as top team in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
