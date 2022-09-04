ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Heat wave continues in San Diego County

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
The heat wave continues.

The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend, and the National Weather Service reported more record highs.

Celebrating a birthday and enjoying the beach, you’ll find Bibi Luko and her family. They hit the coast to try to find some relief after a restless night during the heat wave.

Her A/C unit broke last week, and said it was over 90 degrees in her home.

“I actually had to put a fan in my daughter’s bed because it was that hot. My other daughter slept in our room. We had all the windows open. We had gym fans in our room. I mean, it was intense," said Luko.

Despite thousands heading to the beach, NWS said the coast will still be hotter than usual and will see some of its highest temperatures.

Lifeguards were busy around Coronado and San Diego, with more people packing our beaches.

San Diego lifeguards made 300 hundred rescues Saturday.

NWS suggests avoiding high-intensity exercise and staying hydrated

“I mean, doesn’t it really happen every year? It’s just maybe we’re feeling it more because we don’t have air conditioning," said Luko.

To avoid blackouts, a flex alert is in effect Sunday from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Catryna Jensen-Radsliff White
3d ago

Those flex alerts are nothing new and neither are triple digits in September. In fact, it is unusual not to have triple digits in July and August; those months being unusually cooler than normal, this season. What is unusual has been the weeks on end of humidity that has made things miserable. But thank goodness July and August were considerably cooler than. What is also surprising is most people are sucked.in by the daily propaganda that is going on about extreme weather changes and temps, when that is not the case. Too bad only a few of us keep track of the weather with our own personal weather stations or journals on a daily basis, year in and year out. When you don't take the time, interest, or energy to keep track of things going on you can easily be fooled into believing anything the authorities say as truth. It's very sad listening to all the fools that are sucked into the narrative.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 10 News KGTV

