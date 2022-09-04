ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jose Rojas, Steven Duggar both depart Angels after DFA

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehple_0hi6E6vK00

The Los Angeles Angels lost both infielder/outfielder Jose Rojas and outfielder Steven Duggar on Sunday after both had been designated for assignment Thursday.

Rojas was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, while Duggar cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

The Giants added Rojas to their 40-man roster by placing Brandon Belt on the 60-day injured list. Belt is out for the season after knee surgery. Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Rojas, 29, was batting .125 with a pair of doubles in 22 games with the Angels this season and was batting .188 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 83 games with Los Angeles over the past two seasons. An Orange County native, Rojas was born in Anaheim, Calif.

Duggar, 28, was batting just .053 in nine games with the Angels after he was selected off waivers from the Texas Rangers last month. Over five seasons with the Giants (2018-22), Rangers and Angels, he is batting .236 with 14 home runs and 87 RBIs.

In another move, the Angels acquired minor league right-hander Nash Walters from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.

Walters, 25, is a former third-round draft pick by the Brewers. He is 6-3 with a 4.47 ERA in 44 relief appearances across two different minor league levels this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The San Francisco Giants#Triple A#The Texas Rangers#Rangers And Angels#The Milwaukee Brewers#Royals#Tigers Trevor Story#Red Sox
numberfire.com

Ryan Aguilar not in Angels' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Ryan Aguilar is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar is being replaced in center field by Mike Trout versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. In 25 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .095 batting average with a .343 OPS, 2 runs...
MLB
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy