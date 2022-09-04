ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
foxsanantonio.com

Edgewood ISD hosting job fair Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- A local school district needs to fill several positions at a job fair happening this week. The Edgewood Independent School District will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Performing Art Theater at 402 Lance Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Health
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted

UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

No easy path forward for top-rated Steele

The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
CIBOLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
foxsanantonio.com

Hays High School addresses alleged racial comments used during volleyball game

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays High School Hawks volleyball team is addressing the incident that alleges Canyon High School students used racial slurs against the opposing team during the game. The incident happened Friday, Sep. 2 when the Hays volleyball team played against Comal ISD’s Canyon High School....
HAYS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspected car thieves wanted by Seguin police

Seguin police are looking for five individuals accused of assaulting a 16-year-old before taking his car. Officers responded to a robbery at 8:46 p.m. that occurred in the Walmart parking lot located at 550 S State Hwy 123 Bypass on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that five individuals approached...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy