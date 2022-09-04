Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
foxsanantonio.com
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
foxsanantonio.com
Will 50,000 Bad Bunny fans packing the Alamodome bring more big name artists?
SAN ANTONIO - It's the show that's taken San Antonio by storm, Bad Bunny. Entertainment experts say Wednesday’s concert could open more doors for the Alamo City. Bad Bunny mania is sweeping San Antonio. “It's crazy 50,000 people,” Julie Delgadillo said. They were lined up as far as...
foxsanantonio.com
Edgewood ISD hosting job fair Thursday
SAN ANTONIO -- A local school district needs to fill several positions at a job fair happening this week. The Edgewood Independent School District will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Performing Art Theater at 402 Lance Street.
foxsanantonio.com
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
foxsanantonio.com
Autopsy reveals another student dies due to Fentanyl overdose in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent a letter to parents this evening regarding a fourth fentanyl overdose in Hays County. The autopsy reports a fourth student death earlier in July, which shows fentanyl as the cause of death of a 15-year-old student. Tim Savoy...
foxsanantonio.com
Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom
SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
foxsanantonio.com
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted
UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
foxsanantonio.com
No easy path forward for top-rated Steele
The Steele Knights certainly have had their challenges so far this season, some of those by design! Their schedule is as tough as anybody's around, but so far, so very good! Here's more on our top ranked TNL team.
foxsanantonio.com
Hays High School addresses alleged racial comments used during volleyball game
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays High School Hawks volleyball team is addressing the incident that alleges Canyon High School students used racial slurs against the opposing team during the game. The incident happened Friday, Sep. 2 when the Hays volleyball team played against Comal ISD’s Canyon High School....
foxsanantonio.com
'End of an era': Alamo Plaza businesses close to make way for new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO — A chapter in San Antonio’s history is officially closed. Several businesses in Alamo Plaza shut their doors for the final time on Monday to make way for something new. It's a 20-year ride coming to a halt. “It is sad. It's nostalgic, it's the end...
foxsanantonio.com
Judson ISD starts new tradition 'Operation Dog Tags' to honor military veterans
SAN ANTONIO - Judson ISD is starting a new tradition to honor our military veterans. It's called Operation Dog Tags. It starts with a meet-and-greet dinner Tuesday at Wagner High School. Football players will meet veterans and unveil special red, white, and blue jerseys with each veteran's name on them.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
foxsanantonio.com
Body of missing Bandera woman found, third body found in recent months
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - The body of a missing woman was discovered Tuesday - the third body found in the county in recent months. The family confirmed that authorities found the body 63-year-old Norma Espinoza of Bandera. She had been missing since August 12. The bodies of Brittany McMahon, 33,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected car thieves wanted by Seguin police
Seguin police are looking for five individuals accused of assaulting a 16-year-old before taking his car. Officers responded to a robbery at 8:46 p.m. that occurred in the Walmart parking lot located at 550 S State Hwy 123 Bypass on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that five individuals approached...
foxsanantonio.com
Body of possible homeless woman found in alley near Downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A body of a woman was found in an alley in the back of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning just West of Downtown. The body was found just after 7 a.m. on El Paso Street and South Frio Street. Police said the body was found by...
