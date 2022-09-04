Read full article on original website
Busy travel weekend runs smoothly at Savannah/Hilton Head airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA says it expected about a third of Americans to travel over Labor Day weekend, both on the ground and in the air. The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport served 18 percent more travelers this Labor Day weekend than last year, and saw very few issues in the process.
Travelers celebrate Labor Day weekend in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations coming to an end this evening. From River Street to nearby beaches, visitors and locals took in all our area has to offer. People from all over traveled here to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for one last getaway of the summer. Despite...
How to plan for retirement
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Start the week with Labor Day, end the week with retirement - well, at least thinking about retirement. That is the concept behind National 401(K) Day, which is coming up on Friday. Kyle Powers is the director of 401(K) Advisory Services at the Fiduciary Group in...
2022 Tybee Equality Fest this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Tybee Island is celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. The 4th annual Tybee Equality Fest kicks off Friday with a weekend of events planned. Angie Celeste Snow from Tybee Equality Fest joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what’s planned and how you can...
Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready. Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on...
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
Library card sign-up month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
Shop and Dine United fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just two days away from the kickoff of this year’s United Way Capital Campaign. But we already are finding out about ways to support the fundraising effort that helps individuals and organizations across the Coastal Empire. United Way CEO Brynn Grant joined WTOC...
Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An update to a story we brought you two weeks ago - at the time, 350 people on Hilton Head Island had just learned their leases would be ending abruptly and they would be out of a home. Since then, that threat has been...
Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system
The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
New health clinic opening for city employees in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of city employees in Statesboro have a new place for healthcare and new services offered, all to keep them working for you. City employees say the access to this sort of healthcare is a little like having a Fast Pass at Disney World. They can get in, get seen, and get back to work.
Wetter weather builds in to close out the week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thursday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It won’t be quite as warm on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms become more numerous by the mid afternoon and into the evening. Thursday...
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
Chatham Area Transit hosting customer experience meeting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board is set to host their first customer Experience Ad Hoc meeting. The meeting will be with a new committee that is dedicated to improving rider experience. There will be an in-person meeting at Cat Central. They will also offer a...
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bringing impact fees to Savannah. That’s what City Council will be discussing at this week’s council meeting, along with listening to public feedback on the matter. Impact fees are a one-time fee charged to land developers to offset the costs of expanding resources to...
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
