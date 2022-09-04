Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
After Days of Monitoring, TLS Purchases Shaimos Found Abandoned in Lakewood; Askonim Step in To Assist with Burial, and Track Down Culprit [EXCLUSIVE]
Since Friday afternoon, TLS reporters have been busy with Shaimos found abandoned at a storage facility in Lakewood. TLS was made aware by Dave of Ari’z Car Rental that a storage garage has been found with abandoned Shaimos inside, and was up for auction. Apparently, a non-legitimate Shaimos collector...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Overturn accident in Lakewood caught on surveillance video
The accident happened on the Avenue of the States approximately 5:30 PM today. Video provided to exclusively to TLS by PM Security.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT CLOSES ROADS, TAKES OUT POLES, CAR CATCHES FIRE
Route 88 is closed at New Hampshire, Chambersbridge Road and Lanes Mill Road due to a serious overnight accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught on fire. We have no reports on the condition of the driver at this time.
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 9 Jersey Shore
A crash with injuries occurred on the Jersey Shore. The crash was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Route 9 southbound at Raceway Mall Drive in Freehold Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. At least one of three lanes was closed. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a FedEx tractor trailer and an SUV. Prepare for traffic delays in the area.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Fradil Zuckerman A”H
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Fradil Zuckerman A”H of Lakewood who was Niftar following an illness. She was in her forties. Mrs. Zuckerman is the wife of Reb Baruch, residents of Dewey Avenue. She leaves behind a family of young children. The Levaya is...
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: LARGE POLICE PRESENCE AT CLARA B WORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
We are receiving multiple reports of police blocking access to the Clara B Worth elementary school. The police put out a notice that indicates “Active Police investigation near CBW, students transferred TO BTES until further notice.” We are receiving many requests for information and are working to get more definitive answers for you. Please monitor our page for updates.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: BBQ GRILL FIRE
Emergency personnel responded to the 0 block of Majestic Way for a BBQ grill fire. Fire was contained to the grill and no injuries were reported.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: POWER OUTAGE
An underground wire was hit on the 500 block of Cedarwood causing a power outage in that immediate area. There is no restore time available yet.
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Rutgers student seeks to steal Sauickie’s death bed arranged thunder in District 12
JACKSON, NJ – As former New Jersey Assemblyman Ron Dancer was on his deathbed, forces...
Everyone’s NJ drivers license needs to be suspended (Opinion)
I spent Labor Day weekend witnessing such horrible driving that I’m completely convinced we need to start from scratch. Seriously. Revoke every single New Jersey license and have us start all over again. I mean, did they cover what a yield sign is for on the written test? Is...
nj1015.com
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox.
Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox on Aug. 30, a day after the encounters, but it was not believed to be the one involved in the human encounters. That fox did test positive for rabies.
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Several Questions
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for all you do for this town. Question:. 1. In the chestnut area from Evergem Ave all the way till the...
“Thank You” to the Berkeley Township, NJ Police Department
Yesterday, Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, was the first day of school for Bayville students in Berkeley Township. There was some excitement in Berkeley Township with a possible incident with a gun and no one knew what was going on. This occurred close to CBW Elementary School in a neighborhood right next to the school. Click here to read more about this story. Before school even started and right before the students were entering the building for the first time since summer, the school was on lockdown.
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
