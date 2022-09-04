ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

After Days of Monitoring, TLS Purchases Shaimos Found Abandoned in Lakewood; Askonim Step in To Assist with Burial, and Track Down Culprit [EXCLUSIVE]

Since Friday afternoon, TLS reporters have been busy with Shaimos found abandoned at a storage facility in Lakewood. TLS was made aware by Dave of Ari’z Car Rental that a storage garage has been found with abandoned Shaimos inside, and was up for auction. Apparently, a non-legitimate Shaimos collector...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Mrs. Fradil Zuckerman A”H

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Fradil Zuckerman A”H of Lakewood who was Niftar following an illness. She was in her forties. Mrs. Zuckerman is the wife of Reb Baruch, residents of Dewey Avenue. She leaves behind a family of young children. The Levaya is...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: LARGE POLICE PRESENCE AT CLARA B WORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

We are receiving multiple reports of police blocking access to the Clara B Worth elementary school. The police put out a notice that indicates “Active Police investigation near CBW, students transferred TO BTES until further notice.” We are receiving many requests for information and are working to get more definitive answers for you. Please monitor our page for updates.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: BBQ GRILL FIRE

Emergency personnel responded to the 0 block of Majestic Way for a BBQ grill fire. Fire was contained to the grill and no injuries were reported.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POWER OUTAGE

An underground wire was hit on the 500 block of Cedarwood causing a power outage in that immediate area. There is no restore time available yet.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

“Thank You” to the Berkeley Township, NJ Police Department

Yesterday, Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, was the first day of school for Bayville students in Berkeley Township. There was some excitement in Berkeley Township with a possible incident with a gun and no one knew what was going on. This occurred close to CBW Elementary School in a neighborhood right next to the school. Click here to read more about this story. Before school even started and right before the students were entering the building for the first time since summer, the school was on lockdown.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

