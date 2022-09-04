Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
WEAR
Cantonment fencing contractor arrested for third time on fraud, theft charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who owns a fencing company in Cantonment was arrested last Thursday for the third time since late July. Cody Brown, owner of Kodiak Fence Company, faces these new charges:. grand theft (three counts) fraud - swindle (three counts) elderly exploitation. fraud - insufficient funds...
WEAR
Charges dropped against Pensacola woman arrested for hitting ex-boyfriend with car
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a woman back in August for hitting her ex-boyfriend with a moving vehicle. Leslie Brooke Messina, 21, of Pensacola, is charged with aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, police responded to a call on Aug. 10 about...
WEAR
Deputies: Intruder charged after being shot at by Escambia County homeowner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged with burglary with battery after being shot at by an Escambia County homeowner while inside the home. Michael DeWayne Garcia, 40, is in Escambia County Jail on $201,000 bond on these charges:. burglary w/battery. burglary. larceny. Escambia County deputies responded to shots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
WEAR
Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County
BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
WEAR
LaCoste faces heat at Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Escambia County contractors are still facing scrutiny Wednesday as complaints continue to pour in. Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste -- who are brothers-in-law -- are both accused of taking deposits from clients, and then not starting or finishing the work. The Escambia County Contractor Competency...
WEAR
Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
New Escambia County homeless shelter director claims she was wrongfully terminated
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Homeless advocate Melissa Johnson was the director of the new Max-Well Respite Center in Escambia County for about five weeks. That ended late last week. "She told me she quit in my office, got up and immediately walked out the door," Vinnie Whibbs, Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola...
WEAR
Commissioners consider keeping District 1 medical examiners facility in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new proposal suggests keeping District 1's medical examiner facility in Escambia County. After years of discussions, commissioners are now reconsidering a proposal to build a new medical examiner facility in Santa Rosa County. "It sounds like the facility needs to be in Escambia County," Robert...
WEAR
'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
WEAR
Flomaton Chief of Police resigns
FLOMATON, Ala. -- The Flomaton Chief of Police announced his resignation Wednesday morning. Chief Charles Thompson posted his resignation letter on social media stating he is very thankful for the opportunity to serve Flomaton. Channel 3 has provided a statement from Chief Thompson below:. I would like to thank every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man arrested after baby suffers critical brain injuries, broken legs
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man is charged with aggravated child abuse after a baby suffered critical brain injuries and multiple leg fractures. Karsten Smith, 31, was arrested Monday and is being held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond. According to the arrest report, deputies were called...
WEAR
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
WEAR
'He's just 5': Pensacola family wants answers into boy's disappearance at school
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is desperate for answers after her 5-year-old son went missing for nearly two hours after school last Friday. 5-year-old Jayquan Rigdell gets picked up after school by his grandmother every single day. But last week, family says his teacher didn't know where he was, and that he simply "wandered off."
WEAR
Driver extricated from car after 4-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Palafox Street and Burgess Road. Escambia County Fire rescue says one driver was pulled from a vehicle after being trapped inside. The driver was...
WEAR
Crisis in the Classroom: A mother's plea with mental health issues on the rise
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For more than the last decade, the amount of students suffering from mental health issues is growing rapidly. This varies from kids spending an increasing amount of time in isolation to a dramatic uptick in suicide attempts. In our next edition of Crisis in the Classroom, we're...
WEAR
Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
WEAR
Rescued loggerhead sea turtle to be released back into Gulf after treatment
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An adult loggerhead sea turtle has been rehabilitated this week after suffering injuries from fishing lines and offer debris in the water back in July. The sea turtle, Carole, was rescued by Okaloosa Island Pier's management team and the Gulfarium's stranding coordinator on July 5. Carole...
WEAR
State and local agencies meeting Thursday to discuss contractors complaint process
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- State and local agencies will meet to discuss how homeowners should file complaints against fraudulent contractors. This complaint process has come to the forefront since nearly 100 complaints have been filed against Pensacola contractor, Matthew Banks, for taking homeowners’ deposits without doing any work. The State...
Comments / 0