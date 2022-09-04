ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Crestview, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County

BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Molestation#Sex Offender#The Possession#Violent Crime
WEAR

'Road rage can escalate quickly': Escambia County Sheriff speaks on gas station shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An arrest warrant shares new details on a shooting that injured multiple people at a Pensacola gas station last week. According to the arrest warrant, officers were called to the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway last Tuesday about a potential robbery taking place but that wasn't the case, the victim and 21-year-old Shannon Wheat were arguing over a spot at the gas pump.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Flomaton Chief of Police resigns

FLOMATON, Ala. -- The Flomaton Chief of Police announced his resignation Wednesday morning. Chief Charles Thompson posted his resignation letter on social media stating he is very thankful for the opportunity to serve Flomaton. Channel 3 has provided a statement from Chief Thompson below:. I would like to thank every...
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
WEAR

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy