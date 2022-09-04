PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is desperate for answers after her 5-year-old son went missing for nearly two hours after school last Friday. 5-year-old Jayquan Rigdell gets picked up after school by his grandmother every single day. But last week, family says his teacher didn't know where he was, and that he simply "wandered off."

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO