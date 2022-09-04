ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer

Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Demi Lovato
Footwear News

Brad Pitt Adds a Casual Twist to Red Carpet Dressing with Adidas Gazelle Sneakers for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt made a suave arrival at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, joining the cast of “Blonde” for the film’s premiere in Venice, Italy today. Pitt’s entrance introduced a new casual style of suiting, the actor pairing the formal wear with sneakers. The smart suiting saw the “Bullet Train” actor wearing a fitted and buttoned up black suit jacket which he paired with sleek matching slacks. Beneath the outerwear Pitt wore a crisp white collared shirt fastened with a black bowtie, making the Academy award-winner look dapper. Pitt laced up unconventional black low top Adidas Gazelle in “Core Black” fitted with...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

