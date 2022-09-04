Read full article on original website
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Attraction Receives Reopening Date!
Last month, one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions — Matterhorn Bobsleds — closed for refurbishment. When the ride closed down, Disney did not say how long the refurbishment would last, which indicated that it would be a more extensive refurbishment. The closure was a big disappointment for Guests who would be traveling to The Happiest Place on Earth for the peak summer month.
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin-Spiced Mickey-Shaped Beignets Return to Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland
Pumpkin-spiced Mickey-shaped beignets are back for Halloween 2022! These can be found at Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland. A 3-pack is $5.49, while a 6-pack is $8.99. You can add a side of coffee-caramel dipping sauce for $1.19. Pumpkin-Spiced Mickey-Shaped Beignets. The pastry tasted pretty much the same as all...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Signage Removed as Transformation to Pixar Hotel Begins
As part of its ongoing transformation, the sign on Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel has been removed. The hotel has had most of its exterior elements removed as it’s being rethemed to the art of Pixar. Currently, only the “Pier” part of the sign has any portion left on...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: DOLE Whip ‘Hocus Pocus’ Witch’s Flight at Disney Springs
Halloween has descended on Disney Springs, bringing plenty of new sweets and treats. One new offering from Swirls on the Water is the Witch’s Flight, a trio of soft serve and Dole Whip inspired by the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus.”. DOLE Whip Witch’s Flight – $6.49...
WDW News Today
First Month of Disney+ for New and Returning Subscribers Only $1.99 Through September 19
Just in time for Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.99, according to TechRadar‘s Alice Marshall. The offer will begin tonight at midnight ET/9 PM PT, and run through September 19th. It’s only valid for the first month of a new or returning subscription, after which time, the rate will go to its current price of $7.99/month for an ad-free experience. Beginning December 8th, an ad-supported version of the streaming service is set to debut at $7.99/month, while the ad-free version’s price will raise to $10.99/month or $109.00 annually.
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avast! A new coin bank inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has docked at Walt Disney World. But be warned, this isn’t an ordinary bank!. Pirates of the Caribbean Interactive Coin Bank – $29.99. This...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!
This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland Resort
This will leave shivers down your spine! The new Magic Key “Skeleton Dance” tumbler is now available in Disneyland Resort, and we found it at French Market in Disneyland Park (although it is available at more locations). Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler — $27.99. The...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Fall Snack Molecules From PYM Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure
PYM Tasting Lab at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure has new Snack Molecules just for fall and Halloween Time. Flavored Popcorn, Mini Pretzels, Honey-Roasted Peanuts, and Popped Sorghum with Mini Peanut Butter Candies. These Snack Molecules are nothing special, hardly different from the Snack Molecules that we’ve had here...
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
WDW News Today
First Look at the 2022 Oogie Boogie Bash Guide Map and Trick or Treat Bags at Disney California Adventure
Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure begins tonight and we have picked up our guide map and treat bags! Let’s take a look at this year’s designs. One side of the treat bag features the silhouettes of the Sanderson Sisters flying across a full moon, advertising “Hocus Pocus 2” premiering later this month.
WDW News Today
‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
