disneydining.com

Popular Disney Attraction Receives Reopening Date!

Last month, one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions — Matterhorn Bobsleds — closed for refurbishment. When the ride closed down, Disney did not say how long the refurbishment would last, which indicated that it would be a more extensive refurbishment. The closure was a big disappointment for Guests who would be traveling to The Happiest Place on Earth for the peak summer month.
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: DOLE Whip ‘Hocus Pocus’ Witch’s Flight at Disney Springs

Halloween has descended on Disney Springs, bringing plenty of new sweets and treats. One new offering from Swirls on the Water is the Witch’s Flight, a trio of soft serve and Dole Whip inspired by the Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus.”. DOLE Whip Witch’s Flight – $6.49...
WDW News Today

First Month of Disney+ for New and Returning Subscribers Only $1.99 Through September 19

Just in time for Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for only $1.99, according to TechRadar‘s Alice Marshall. The offer will begin tonight at midnight ET/9 PM PT, and run through September 19th. It’s only valid for the first month of a new or returning subscription, after which time, the rate will go to its current price of $7.99/month for an ad-free experience. Beginning December 8th, an ad-supported version of the streaming service is set to debut at $7.99/month, while the ad-free version’s price will raise to $10.99/month or $109.00 annually.
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals NEW Sipper & Popcorn Buckets Coming Soon!

This is not a drill, Disney collectors! We have exciting news to share. As Disney gets into the spooky spirit for the fall season, they have announced a brand new sipper featuring Donald Duck, along with new popcorn buckets on the way. Donald Candy Corn Sipper. While Disneyland Resort is...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Fall Snack Molecules From PYM Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure

PYM Tasting Lab at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure has new Snack Molecules just for fall and Halloween Time. Flavored Popcorn, Mini Pretzels, Honey-Roasted Peanuts, and Popped Sorghum with Mini Peanut Butter Candies. These Snack Molecules are nothing special, hardly different from the Snack Molecules that we’ve had here...
disneydining.com

Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip

Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
WDW News Today

‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
