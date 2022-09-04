Annual wiffle ball classic helps families battling cancer in Montgomery County

"Eight years ago, my wife was diagnosed with colon cancer, stage four," said Parker Hall. "And during that time, the community really rallied around our family, be it with bringing dinners over, support financially, and also just being there for my daughters and myself."

The initial diagnosis was a shock to begin with. Kat Hall battled hard until the end and is still dearly missed by friends, family, and the community at large.

"When my wife first passed, I had a friend who told me, you're going to find something," said Hall. "You're going to find something that's going to fill some sort of void."

After brainstorming with friends, the opportunity came to start a fundraiser in Kat's name. Hall chose wiffleball, which is a sport that most anyone of any age can easily pick up and play. Today, the sixth annual event took place at the Hatboro Little League Fields.

Rowan Hall, Kat and Parker's daughter, says her mom would be so proud of how far they have come.

"Over the last six years, we've raised about $85,000 and helped six families and hopefully more to come," she said.

Each year's event is dedicated to a local family in need based on a decision by the board. This year, the fundraiser is supporting the Coleman family from Hatboro. 14-year-old Browyn Coleman was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia at birth.

"When she was younger, she went through multiple bone marrow transplants," said her father, Ryan Coleman. "Recently this summer, we traveled to Omaha, Nebraska to a specialty center there."

The money raised from today's event will help offset the costs associated with Browyn's treatments. It's a true full-circle moment for the Colemans.

"We've enjoyed being able to participate in this event over the years, to sponsor a little bit," said Coleman. "And to be on the receiving end this year is very humbling. We are so appreciative of our community."

To learn more about the annual Kat Hall Wiffle Ball Classic, visit their website.

