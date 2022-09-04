ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Quentin Grimes
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Larry Brown Sports

Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?

Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell

Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid

A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to […] The post REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
