Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
How Jeff Van Gundy Thinks the Knicks Could 'Shock the World' in NBA Playoffs
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?
Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
3 New Star Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Monitor
The New York Knicks looked to be in the driver’s seat to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this NBA offseason. They had the most assets to build a package around and seemed like a good fit. Alas, a trade never came to fruition. The Cleveland Cavaliers saw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Watch: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid
A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to […] The post REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Trade Was Negotiated By New York Knicks Basketball Advisor Gersson Rosas Instead Of Leon Rose
Donovan Mitchell was widely expected to be traded to the New York Knicks before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and convinced the Utah Jazz to send Mitchell to them instead for a handsome trade package featuring a young 20-point scorer in Collin Sexton along with a whole host of draft picks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Comments / 1