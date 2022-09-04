Anne Hathaway Suits Up in Pinstriped Blazer and Lug-Sole Boots with Michelle Yeoh at Telluride Film Festival

Anne Hathaway had a starry moment while at the Telluride Film Festival.

The “Armageddon Time” star took a moment during the occasion to embrace and snap photos with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh, posing with her in a sharp ensemble. Hathaway’s outfit prominently featured a deep blue Stella McCartney blazer, which included light blue pinstripes and a navy back panel. The Fall 2022 piece was paired with a simple black top and leather trousers, giving Hathaway’s outfit a grunge-meets-minimalist approach to suiting. Yeoh was equally stylishly dressed, wearing a chic striped top, blue jeans and white platform sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Hathaway went rugged in a set of lug-sole boots. Her style included black leather round-toed uppers, as well as thick ridged soles with chunky square heels. Completing her set with a sophisticated finish were warm brown ankle straps, accented by thin gold hardware that caught the light. The set provided a nonchalant and combat-ready finish to Hathaway’s outfit, while further streamlining it by matching her bottoms’ texture as well.

The 2022 Telluride Film Festival, held in Telluride, Colorado, previews upcoming films and celebrates the accomplishments of the cinema industry. Running from September 2 to 5, the event features an array of film screenings and panel discussions; this year’s event includes “Bones and All,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Women Talking” and “Bardo.” The festival also honors a group of artists each year for their cinematic contributions with the Silver Medallion Awards, whose 2022 recipients are Cate Blanchett , Mark Cousins and Sarah Polley.

