fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
1027superhits.com
Second victim of Lasalle Co. explosion identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a second victim of a home explosion Saturday in LaSalle County. Coroner Richard Ploch says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. A forensic autopsy released over...
2 die in Illinois house explosion
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
2 dead after explosion at rural LaSalle home Saturday
LA SALLE, Ill. — Two people have died in a house explosion in north rural LaSalle, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to the explosion at a residence in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
fox32chicago.com
New trees to be planted in Naperville after tornado wrecks suburb
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting some extra help to replace the trees damaged by last year's tornado, and it's a $15,000 grant from the USDA. Naperville and some of the other western suburbs were slammed with an EF-3 tornado last summer. City officials say they had to remove more...
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
House Explosion in Rural Northern Illinois Kills 2 People
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside La Salle, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. LaSalle County...
nrgmediadixon.com
Teen Driver Charged With Illegal Consumption as a Minor Following Rollover Accident
Early Saturday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 2700 block of E. Lynn Rd Byron, IL. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Ethan A. Heslop of Byron was travelling west on E. Lynn Rd. Heslop failed to negotiate the curve on E. Lynn Rd., causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
fox32chicago.com
Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
nypressnews.com
Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) — There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. The department proudly posted this picture with the...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Teenager Cited Following Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
More details have been released regarding a three vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of McLindon Road and Route 6 in Minooka around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said a vehicle operated by Dominic Prignano, 19, of Morris failed to stop at a...
kanecountyconnects.com
'Chronic Wasting Disease' in Deer Subject of IDNR Meetings in Northern Illinois
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system in deer. It has been detected in several counties across northern Illinois, including in Kane County. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend a series of informational meetings about CWD and its threat on...
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
Naperville woman convicted in 1999 murder of 3 kids speaks out, seeks clemency: report
Why did she decide to speak now?
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
