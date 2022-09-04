Read full article on original website
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal
Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer ranked No. 14 in latest poll
After one win and one tie, the Auburn soccer team slipped to No. 14 in the newest United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday. Auburn fell three places from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn battled West Virginia to a scoreless draw last Thursday before beating Army 1-0 on Sunday to break a string of three ties in a row. ME Craven headed in the game-winner for Auburn against Army.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf coach Nick Clinard signs extension
Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger golf program through the 2027 season. “I am extremely humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to lead the program that I love for five more seasons,” Clinard said. “Thank you to our administration for believing in us and recognizing all of the hard work that goes into building a successful, uplifting culture. Everything we have accomplished thus far is a credit to each player that has entered our program and exited as a mature, well-rounded man, leaving it better than he found it. I am excited to continue to elevate the Auburn name to the highest of stages and hope to continue to make the entire Auburn family proud.”
Auburn has reached out to former Ohio State basketball commit George Washington III
Auburn has been in touch with shooting guard George Washington III.
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
Auburn, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Auburn. The Notasulga High School football team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Wetumpka High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Run trails, yell 'War Eagle,' feed the goats this weekend
O Grows Garden is kicking off fall with Saturdays at the Garden from 9 a.m. to noon across the street from the Opelika Public Library. Saturdays in the Garden is a family-friendly event where people of all ages can do arts and crafts, learn more about planting and harvesting, and buy homemade treats.
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
WSFA
Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
Auburn middle school pianist performs at Carnegie Hall
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,” said […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
WTVM
Construction continues to widen roads on South College St. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In Auburn, detour signs and traffic control measures are still taking place on South College Street and Samford Avenue to improve the roadways. Since Early May, the start of construction on College Street includes two southbound lanes at the intersection of Samford Avenue while also widening at other intersections and adding turn lanes.
WTVM
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
