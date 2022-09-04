Read full article on original website
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
Brendan Donovan batting second for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Donovan will start at third base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
Riley Adams absent for Nationals Thursday afternoon
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is not in the starting lineup in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Keibert Ruiz will replace Adams behind the plate and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.2...
Tyler O'Neill (neck) scratched Thursday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals due to neck stiffness. What It Means:. The Cardinals indicated that O'Neill is dealing with a day-to-day issue. Ben DeLuzio will replace O'Neill in center field and hit...
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 9.1 FanDuel...
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Rafael Devers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 9.7 FanDuel...
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting sixth on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Raimel Tapia starting in right field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6...
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
Garrett Hampson sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hampson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Randal Grichuk starting in center field. Grichuk will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel...
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
