Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Slow warming trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will drift east of the next few days. As it does, a southerly flow will develop. This will increase temperatures day and night by several degrees. Highs will move into the low 80s and nights will warm to the mid 60s. No rain is expected until late Saturday but more likely Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Lingering light rain, but weather improving for Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds cloaked the sky for your Labor Day and while they’ll linger on Tuesday, we’ll see improvements by day’s end. For the rest of Labor Day, evening plays should stay mostly dry. There will be a few light sprinkles in the area, but nothing to cancel dinner plans over. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 60s this evening, dropping into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
New Covid-19 booster shots have arrived in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new Covid-19 booster shots have been approved by the CDC and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new booster shot targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. You must be 12 or older if you plan to get a Pfizer shot and 18 or older to get a Moderna shot.
WANE-TV
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Fort Wayne police dispatchers tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News it happened around 8:05 in the westbound lanes of Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center. They tell us a person on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
WANE-TV
USPS to host job fair in Fort Wayne next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Yelp: The best breweries in Fort Wayne, ranked
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Homemade Banana Bread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Who doesn’t love a good banana bread? This week’s “Goodies with Grace” brings a special family recipe to life!. Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods stops by the studio to share a crafty way to capitalize on those ripe bananas in your house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
A new construction project to protect the Maumee River shuts down part of E. Wayne Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new construction project began Tuesday morning that city officials say will help protect the Maumee River. Crews shut down a portion of E. Wayne Street between Glasgow Ave. and S. Anthony Blvd. and it’s expected to stay closed for 90 days.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Appointments now available for new Covid-19 booster shots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The CDC signed off on the new Covid-19 booster shots in early September. They have been shipped across the country and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new shot specifically targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5. If you need to continue...
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
fortwaynesnbc.com
West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after officials say West Nile Virus was found in the area. The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying the Indiana Department of Health recently collected mosquito...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Labor Day plans included a picnic from folks at the UAW Local 2209
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.
Comments / 0