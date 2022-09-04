ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Chicago-area water drive organized for Jackson, Miss., off to 'good start'

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTCws_0hi6Aznq00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The water problems in Jackson, Miss. , have forced a local Jackson State University student to return home temporarily to Chicago's south suburbs.

Freshman Kahlil Brown said he wasn’t able to shower on campus before flying home last week to Matteson , where he’s attending class via Zoom.

He’s joining a water drive organized by philanthropist and towing company owner Early Walker, who wants to fill three 53-foot-long trucks with bottled water to take down to Jackson.

Like he has for people in Flint, Mich., and hurricane-stricken areas of Texas, Walker is gathering drinking water to take to Jackson.

“Whether it’s 12, a 24-case, whether it’s 40 [bottles] — the more the merrier, so we can hopefully get this accomplished,” Walker said.

Walker said donations Saturday got his team off to a good start.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday volunteers will be collecting at the Jewel on 119th Street and Marshfield Avenue in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, the Matteson Community Center and the Rich Township Office in Richton Park .

JACKSON, MS
