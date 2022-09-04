Read full article on original website
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
ncataggies.com
Aggies Lose to Wake In Three
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T put its young volleyball team on the court Tuesday night against an ACC opponent and played a solid match despite losing in three to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-20, 19, 20) at Moore Gymnasium. "I thought we played a really good match,"...
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top CBS Sports’ “Candid Coaches Series”
UNC Basketball leads a list of 12 teams selected by a group of ~100 anonymous coaches as the most likely to win the 2023 National Championship. Every fall, leading up to the college basketball season, CBS Sports college basketball writers and Eye on College Basketball podcast hosting duo Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conduct a “Candid Coaches Series”. The premise is that they ask coaches about various topics concerning college basketball for the upcoming season. The catch is that in exchange for brutal honesty in their answers, the coaches are offered anonymity.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell commits to the Tar Heels
UNC basketball has had quite a bit of bad recruiting luck as of late, but it appears that their bad luck has some to an end. Today three-star 2024 small forward Drake Powell announced that he will play for the Tar Heels for his college career. Powell is a 6’5,...
Jack Mercer is flying high again as QB1 at Northern Guilford
Jack Mercer has picked up right where he left off last season as the quarterback of the Northern Guilford Nighthawks. Mercer, a 6-2, 190-pound senior, has thrown for 1,017 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first three games of the season and rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, which also ...
Huge Blue Devil target ready to announce decision
Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils' only realistic shot at landing another ...
How freshman Mark Mitchell ended up wearing retired No. 25 Duke basketball jersey
Duke basketball retired No. 25 to honor Art Heyman on March 4, 1990. Former Duke head coach Bucky Waters, who coached Heyman as a Duke assistant, told the N&O he believes Heyman, who died in 2012, would agree to letting Mitchell wear the number.
Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power
Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
southhillenterprise.com
MCHS falls to Chargers on Opening Night at Phoenix Field
It was a beautiful September evening for the program’s home opener at Mecklenburg County High School’s Phoenix Field and a capacity crowd turned out to witness history at the new stadium on Friday evening. Unfortunately for the home team, several costly mistakes piled up early and visiting Central...
One juvenile charged after multiple fights end Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime
Greensboro, N.C. — One juvenile faces criminal charges after multiple fights ended the Dudley-Hillside football game at halftime on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Guilford County Schools said spectators were involved in a fight during the football. The fight involved multiple clusters of people, police said....
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
alamancenews.com
Mebane Sheetz to close for about 5 months
Drivers looking for a place to refuel or stock up on snacks around Mebane will need to take a detour for a few months. Starting September 19, the Sheetz located off I-85/40 at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane will be closed for about five months for remodeling, a store manager there confirmed Tuesday for The Alamance News.
Curfew for teens to curb violent crime rates proposed in North Carolina city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Violent crimes amongst juveniles are on the rise in the Piedmont Triad area which is causing officials to look into proposing curfews to city council members.
