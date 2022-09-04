ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
ncataggies.com

Aggies Lose to Wake In Three

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T put its young volleyball team on the court Tuesday night against an ACC opponent and played a solid match despite losing in three to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-20, 19, 20) at Moore Gymnasium. "I thought we played a really good match,"...
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels top CBS Sports’ “Candid Coaches Series”

UNC Basketball leads a list of 12 teams selected by a group of ~100 anonymous coaches as the most likely to win the 2023 National Championship. Every fall, leading up to the college basketball season, CBS Sports college basketball writers and Eye on College Basketball podcast hosting duo Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander conduct a “Candid Coaches Series”. The premise is that they ask coaches about various topics concerning college basketball for the upcoming season. The catch is that in exchange for brutal honesty in their answers, the coaches are offered anonymity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Huge Blue Devil target ready to announce decision

Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils' only realistic shot at landing another ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils land newly minted five-star TJ Power

Late Wednesday afternoon, Duke basketball cushioned its standing atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the 2023 class with the announced commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four recently skyrocketed to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T#Nfl Stadiums#Charlotte 49ers#Athletics#Mayo Classic Notes#Bank Of America Stadium#Ncatsoftball#Aggie Eagle Classic#Morgan State
Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
southhillenterprise.com

MCHS falls to Chargers on Opening Night at Phoenix Field

It was a beautiful September evening for the program’s home opener at Mecklenburg County High School’s Phoenix Field and a capacity crowd turned out to witness history at the new stadium on Friday evening. Unfortunately for the home team, several costly mistakes piled up early and visiting Central...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane Sheetz to close for about 5 months

Drivers looking for a place to refuel or stock up on snacks around Mebane will need to take a detour for a few months. Starting September 19, the Sheetz located off I-85/40 at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane will be closed for about five months for remodeling, a store manager there confirmed Tuesday for The Alamance News.
MEBANE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy