Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested in Dothan murder

Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
WJHG-TV

Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Samson man to admit he exploited children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvey Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
SAMSON, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 7, 2022

David Hartsfield: Possession of drug paraphernalia- $5,000 bond with a 10-day violation of state probation hold. Thomas Walker: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle: $7,500 bond. Nikki Tate: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked:...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man is accused of shooting his grandfather’s finger off

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s bedroom with a handgun. It resulted in […]
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

DPD investigating Saturday hit and run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 6, 2022

Nikki Tate, 42, Graceville, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. David Hartsfield, 35, Sneads, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Smith, 36, Graceville, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home

Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Daytime paving project begins in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
DOTHAN, AL
luvernejournal.com

Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County

On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL

