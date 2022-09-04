Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
wtvy.com
Two arrested in Dothan murder
Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission...
wdhn.com
Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
wtvy.com
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
WJHG-TV
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
wtvy.com
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvey Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 7, 2022
David Hartsfield: Possession of drug paraphernalia- $5,000 bond with a 10-day violation of state probation hold. Thomas Walker: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle: $7,500 bond. Nikki Tate: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked:...
Alabama man is accused of shooting his grandfather’s finger off
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s bedroom with a handgun. It resulted in […]
wtvy.com
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
wdhn.com
Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
wtvy.com
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
wdhn.com
UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
wdhn.com
Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 6, 2022
Nikki Tate, 42, Graceville, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. David Hartsfield, 35, Sneads, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Smith, 36, Graceville, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxl.com
Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home
Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Daytime paving project begins in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
