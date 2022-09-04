ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Defeats Charlotte For Third Straight Win

The UNC volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season and second away from home Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte in four sets. After dropping a close first set, the Tar Heels won the next three in a row by a total of nine points. Notre Dame transfer Charley Niego continued her star turn in her final season of collegiate eligibility, leading Carolina with a season-high 20 kills and .311 hitting percentage. Reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Mabrey Shaffmaster wasn’t far behind with 19 kills against the 49ers. No other Tar Heel had more than 10.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close

Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Honors

After a near-flawless game at Appalachian State (which followed a similarly efficient performance against Florida A&M), UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the ACC Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week Tuesday. Maye completed 24 of 36...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Philly

Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro

Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures

Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC

