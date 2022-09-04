Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Volleyball Defeats Charlotte For Third Straight Win
The UNC volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season and second away from home Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte in four sets. After dropping a close first set, the Tar Heels won the next three in a row by a total of nine points. Notre Dame transfer Charley Niego continued her star turn in her final season of collegiate eligibility, leading Carolina with a season-high 20 kills and .311 hitting percentage. Reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Mabrey Shaffmaster wasn’t far behind with 19 kills against the 49ers. No other Tar Heel had more than 10.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke
Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Golf’s Matt Clark Wins Assistant Coach of the Year Award
Matt Clark of the UNC men’s golf team has helped take the program to new heights in recent years. Now, Clark is being recognized with the 2022 Jan Strickland Assistant Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Strickland Award is presented to...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close
Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
chapelboro.com
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Honors
After a near-flawless game at Appalachian State (which followed a similarly efficient performance against Florida A&M), UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the ACC Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week Tuesday. Maye completed 24 of 36...
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham.
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Jobs for Mebane, Capital Projects, and Chapel Hill Housing
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a jobs announcement for Mebane, Capital Projects in Orange County, and the need for housing in Chapel Hill.
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Welcome to Walltown: Historically Black Durham neighborhood finally gets it gateway
Walltown, one of the oldest historically Black neighborhoods in Durham finally gets an official gateway.
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
CBS News
Pork roll or Taylor ham? "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has the answer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, it's Wawa vs. Sheetz. One state over, in New Jersey, it's pork roll or Taylor ham. Danny DeVito, the 77-year-old actor who plays Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has the answer. In a recent interview with WIRED posted on YouTube headlined "Danny...
wfmynews2.com
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
chapelboro.com
Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro
Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures
Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
