Memphis, TN

One critical after South Parkway shooting

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis.

Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG

