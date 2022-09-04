Read full article on original website
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
Body Found On Gravel Road In Pottawatomie County
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gravel road became a crime scene on Wednesday morning. "We're just trying to lay anything out to see what could be significant for the case," said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie. Investigators have not released much information at this time. Law enforcement...
Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes
Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
Suspect In Custody Following Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody after they led law enforcement on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at Remington Park after they crashed into its entrance. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit of the suspect before it ended. No word...
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
1 Dead Following Homicide In Pottawatomie County
Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County. The incident happened near East MacArthur Street and Crosslin Road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was located by a passerby at around 1 a.m. Deputies said this incident isn't a threat to the public. This is...
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed...
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
Choctaw high schooler faces long road to recovery after car crash injury
CHOCTAW, Okla. — There will be a long road to recovery for a Choctaw high schooler injured in an awful car crash. The mom said they need to continue praying as her son heads for surgery. The community is pulling for the teen. AJ is now stable at OU,...
OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
Investigation underway after missing woman's body found inside car in Spencer ravine
SPENCER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a missing woman's body was found inside a car submerged in a Spencer ravine. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found inside the car Monday evening in a ravine near Northeast 36th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Officials confirmed the body was identified as a woman reported missing out of Midwest City.
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
Man arrested following shooting in Luther
One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured
MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
