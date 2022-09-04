ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

News On 6

Body Found On Gravel Road In Pottawatomie County

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gravel road became a crime scene on Wednesday morning. "We're just trying to lay anything out to see what could be significant for the case," said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie. Investigators have not released much information at this time. Law enforcement...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes

Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Suspect In Custody Following Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Pursuit

A suspect was taken into custody after they led law enforcement on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at Remington Park after they crashed into its entrance. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit of the suspect before it ended. No word...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead Following Homicide In Pottawatomie County

Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County. The incident happened near East MacArthur Street and Crosslin Road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was located by a passerby at around 1 a.m. Deputies said this incident isn't a threat to the public. This is...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Shot In Leg, Victim's Condition Not Yet Known

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. The home is located just east of the State Capitol. The extent of the victim's injuries...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene. Police say the suspects fled in a white car. Police believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing woman's body found inside car in Spencer ravine

SPENCER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a missing woman's body was found inside a car submerged in a Spencer ravine. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found inside the car Monday evening in a ravine near Northeast 36th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Officials confirmed the body was identified as a woman reported missing out of Midwest City.
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured

MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
MOORE, OK

