ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
krcrtv.com

Teen arrested in Fortuna for allegedly threatening others with a gun

FORTUNA, Calif. — On Saturday, the Fortuna Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly threatening others with a firearm at an event in Fortuna. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, FPD received multiple reports of a possible active shooting at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building. When officers arrived, those at the event said the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers also determined no one was injured at the scene.
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for reportedly driving a stolen vehicle

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — A man was arrested after reportedly driving in a stolen vehicle near Blue Lake on the morning of Sept. 3. Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies received word of a suspicious vehicle parked along Highway 299 east of Blue Lake around 7:18 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they conducted an investigation to pinpoint the car that was reported stolen in Redding. Inside the vehicle was 47-year-old James Huff who had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
BLUE LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
Fortuna, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves

Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Juvenile Hall#Police
krcrtv.com

CHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Trinity River area said they are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299 on Monday morning. The CHP said 68-year-old Sharon Dian Thacker of Redding was driving her 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] CHP Officers Halt Traffic on Highway 101 With Weapons Drawn

Just before 6:30 p.m. on September 6th, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was brought to a standstill by CHP officers just north of Garberville. Accounts from travelers on Highway 101 state that officers had weapons drawn on an unknown person under the Alderpoint Road overpass. Three CHP cruisers were on...
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I’ve seen a lot of does and fawns but never caught them nursing before. I got a chance to see this the other day for the first time. Only one fawn, but it was really punchin’ at mama.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex: Containment increases to 81%

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire was active on Wednesday as hot and breezy conditions fanned the flames within the interior of the Campbell Fire. Despite this, overall containment of the complex has increased to 81%. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, this increased...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
krcrtv.com

Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal

EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident

Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
SCOTIA, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott

Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy