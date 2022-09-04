Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
krcrtv.com
Teen arrested in Fortuna for allegedly threatening others with a gun
FORTUNA, Calif. — On Saturday, the Fortuna Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly threatening others with a firearm at an event in Fortuna. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, FPD received multiple reports of a possible active shooting at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building. When officers arrived, those at the event said the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers also determined no one was injured at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for reportedly driving a stolen vehicle
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — A man was arrested after reportedly driving in a stolen vehicle near Blue Lake on the morning of Sept. 3. Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies received word of a suspicious vehicle parked along Highway 299 east of Blue Lake around 7:18 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they conducted an investigation to pinpoint the car that was reported stolen in Redding. Inside the vehicle was 47-year-old James Huff who had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
krcrtv.com
Deputies arrest man allegedly stealing catalytic converters near Trinidad
TRINIDAD, Calif. — Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect they say was attempting to take catalytic converters from cars parked at Luffenholtz Beach. According to the HCSO, on Sept. 4 a man on the beach heard the sound of power tools and found the...
kymkemp.com
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
kymkemp.com
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
CHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Trinity River area said they are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 299 on Monday morning. The CHP said 68-year-old Sharon Dian Thacker of Redding was driving her 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] CHP Officers Halt Traffic on Highway 101 With Weapons Drawn
Just before 6:30 p.m. on September 6th, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was brought to a standstill by CHP officers just north of Garberville. Accounts from travelers on Highway 101 state that officers had weapons drawn on an unknown person under the Alderpoint Road overpass. Three CHP cruisers were on...
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I’ve seen a lot of does and fawns but never caught them nursing before. I got a chance to see this the other day for the first time. Only one fawn, but it was really punchin’ at mama.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: Containment increases to 81%
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire was active on Wednesday as hot and breezy conditions fanned the flames within the interior of the Campbell Fire. Despite this, overall containment of the complex has increased to 81%. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, this increased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Structure fire in greater Eureka area turns fatal
EUREKA, Calif. — A residence in the greater Eureka area caught fire over the weekend and firefighters found one man dead inside the home. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, a blaze broke out in a home on the 5100 block of Woodland Way, near Myrtle Avenue. Fire crews spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the flames. During this process, they found an adult male dead in a back bedroom.
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Respond to Smoldering at Yesterday’s Shively Incident
Firefighters are returning to the Shively Incident between the Scotia Mill and Highway 101 for a report of smoke within the burn containment lines from yesterday, August 5th. According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are requesting the CHP provide traffic control as they will need the southbound lane of Highway 101 to access the smoldering area.
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
kiem-tv.com
Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott
Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex approaching 80% containment, intense heat a cause for concern
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire are improving containment of the over 41-thousand-acre fire, but extreme heat is complicating that progress. As of Tuesday morning, the complex has now burned 41,406 acres and is 79% contained. U.S. Forest Service officials said that firefighters...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
Comments / 0