Model train fair in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend. Organizer Mike White says it’s a good chance for people to see what goes into the hobby and how it’s changed over the years. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Thousand Islands International Piano Competition coming to Cape Vincent
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a musical treat coming up this weekend in Cape Vincent. Mary Ann Reid appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the 19th annual Thousand Islands International Piano Competition. The event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Maple...
Esther Katz, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country. The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village. A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last...
Marie Louise Goodberry Woodman, 95
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marie Louise Goodberry Woodman, 95, passed to eternal rest on 19 August 2022. She had been living with and being cared for by her loving daughter Mary since 2008 in Johnsonville, NY and Benson, VT, and then by her loving son Richard since 2018 in Orlando, FL. She was born in New Bremen, NY, the daughter of Chauncey and Mary Goodberry. She was predeceased by her brothers, George and Harold Goodberry and her loving sons Dr. Reverend Charles Woodman in 2010 and Anthony (Tony) Woodman in 2021. Her survivors are the Reverend Mary Woodman and Richard Woodman, loving daughters-inlaw Pamela, Kathleen and Carol. She has nine loving granddaughters and thirteen great-grandchildren. Marie graduated from Edwards High School in 1943 and from Potsdam Teachers College Crane School of Music in 1947. She served as a missionary in Angola Africa for seven years with her family. After coming back to the United States, she taught music in public schools, retiring in 1992 at Hammond Central School. During her retirement she taught private piano lessons in Margaretville, NY until 2008. Those wishing to remember Marie may make a memorial contribution to the Margaretville Methodist Church, Church St., Margaretville, NY 12455 or to the First United Methodist Church, 263 King Street, Oviedo, FL 32765.
Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.
Maureen LaShomb, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Maureen E. LaShomb age 60. Passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and family are invited an may call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. Full obituary to follow.
Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022. Lawrence was born January 19, 1926, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Marie (LaLonde) Trippany. He attended Bombay Schools and later married Beulah L. Wilkins on August 6, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.
Date set for Clayton Punkin’ Chunkin’
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pumpkins will soar into the St. Lawrence River again this year. The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 10th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15. This annual festival challenges local teams of adults and kids...
Accident on Market Street in Potsdam
Potsdam Village Police reported that one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of this SUV and 18-wheeler collision on Market Street at the intersection with Elm today (Wednesday, Sept. 7) at around 4 p.m. Police said more details would be released at a later time. Photo submitted by Brian Cobane.
Giant cheesecake returns to Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is less than two weeks away. Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau says this year the giant cheesecake from Kraft Heinz is back. They served cheesecake cups last year because of the pandemic. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
It’s that time of year: Ice goes down at Watertown arena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another sign of the changing season. Workers began spraying water at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Tuesday, laying the base for the ice rink. With the water down, the building’s temperature does the rest. After a few passes with a Zamboni and...
Daniel M. Rice, 67, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel M. Rice, age 67, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine, NY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Star Lake Community Center. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Akwesasne basket weaver keeps tradition alive
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - It’s a craft woven in tradition. “Akwesasne is known for basket weavers,” Chill Baskets owner Carrie Hill said. “We have many of the greats come from here. And it’s just cool to be able to continue that.”. Hill has been weaving traditional black...
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer. Jay was born on June 29, 1982 in Watertown the son of Tom and Tammie (Dicob) Kiernan of Copenhagen. He...
