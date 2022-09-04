Read full article on original website
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
Andrew Whitworth opens up on retirement, if Rams asked him to return, how L.A. will fare in quest to repeat
Andrew Whitworth celebrated a decorated NFL career with a Super Bowl title in his final game, ending an excellent tenure with the Los Angeles Rams -- and a standout career with the Cincinnati Bengals -- by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Whitworth spent 16 seasons in the NFL, playing 14 seasons as one of the top left tackles in the game with the Rams and Bengals.
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Back from injury
Wilson (shoulder) wasn't on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday. Wilson returned to team practice in a limited fashion in mid-August, but he now appears to be a full go again after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. The 25-year-old recorded 100 tackles and four interceptions over 13 games for Cincinnati last year, and he should slot in alongside fellow starting linebackers Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither during Sunday's Week 1 matchup against Pittsburgh.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fantasy Football running back draft prep: Bust picks to avoid plus expectations for every backfield
In an ideal world, every player would live up to our wildest expectations and there would be no such thing as busts. But that's not the world we live in. We know some number of our favorite players are going to disappoint us this season -- it's not a question of "if," it's a question of "who."
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is one of the best in the league and opposing defenses know going against him will not be easy. As New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is helping his team prepare to face Henry this week, he shared his thoughts on the running back's career.
Bills' Kaiir Elam: To share starting spot
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Those statements indicate that Dane Jackson has won one of...
Can Allen Robinson help take Rams offense to another level and help keep Super Bowl window open
When the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night against the Super Bowl LVII odds-on favorite (+600), the Buffalo Bills, they will set out to break the longest drought of not having back-to-back Super Bowl champions in league history. Seeking to...
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: JuJu quickly gets in gear as a go-to Chief
This season gets a classic opener Thursday night with the Super Bowl champion Rams and top challenger Bills. The wide receiver decisions aren't so tough to make for that game, but other Week 1 games aren't so easy. It will be our objective to find you the wideouts you'll want...
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Absent from injury report
Jones (back) was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report Wednesday. Jones has been dealing with a sore back since mid-August, but he appears healthy moving into the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old, who notched 27 tackles including nine sacks over 14 games last season, will play a key role on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line once again in 2022.
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
