Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men.

The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was traveling the wrong way on I-90, driving westbound in the second eastbound lane. Two other vehicles, a car and a truck, were heading eastbound in the first eastbound lane.

One of the vehicles heading eastbound began to slow down for the vehicle heading the wrong way. The other car, driving in front of the truck going eastbound, changed lanes to the second eastbound lane to avoid a crash with the truck.

The car driving westbound in the eastbound lane hit the car that switched lanes, rolling into the first lane of I-90 eastbound and hitting the truck. The second car caught on fire after continuing to drive over the shoulder into the eastbound ditch.

Duane Lamotte of Spokane, Washington, and Hoa Duong of Medical Lake, Washington, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two cars involved, driven by Lamotte and Duong, were totaled.

The two people in the truck, Deborah Patton and Paula Pagel, were not injured. The truck was driven from the scene.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

I-90 was closed for investigation for an extended period of time. Traffic was diverted off exit 183 from Q Rd to South Frontage Road.

WSP says it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played factors in the crash.

