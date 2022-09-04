ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJe97_0hi68CNm00

A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the final victim of a random shooting spree that left three people dead and another wounded a week ago Sunday on Detroit's north side.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed that the previous unidentified victim is Ja'Miyah Lawrence after she was identified by her family, which had reported her missing, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Ja'Miyah was killed near Margareta and Wyoming around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, when police say Dontae Ramon Smith went on a random shooting spree. Also killed were LaRi Jobina Brisco, a mother of five, and Chayne Lewis Lee, 28. The gunman wounded 76-year-old John Palik and his dog Kingston.

Ja'Miyah 's mother, Latoya Foster, told WDIV that her daughter had run away the evening prior to the shooting after they got into an argument and she took the teen's cell phone away. She reported her daughter missing that Sunday but didn't find out until several days later that her daughter had been killed, the TV station said.

“To identify your 16-year-old is the hardest thing, the hardest thing any mother can endure,” Foster said.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral arrangements. Her mother wrote on the site that her daughter loved nachos, dancing and she enjoyed being a help to others.

"Ja’miyah was everything to everybody she came across, she was the light of my day, a great sister, an even better daughter, a great listener & an amazing praise dancer," said Foster in her GoFundMe post.

Her mother also mentioned in the post that Ja'Miyah dreamed of becoming a nurse like her but that was cut short after her daughter "came across evil".

“I pray that my daughter’s death is a wake up call for all of them,” she said. “It is not OK to get (mad) at your parents and just run out of the house. You don’t know if you’re coming back. I thought I knew my daughter was coming back. I just knew she was.”

Smith, 19, was arrested by Detroit police hours after the killing spree. The 19-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, five counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony and one count for torturing an animal. He pleaded not guilty on all charges during the arraignment hearing Wednesday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Killing Spree#Murder#Violent Crime#Wdiv Tv#Gofundme
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food blogger partners with Detroit chefs to support victims of August shooting spree

Starex Smith, the food blogger also known as The Hungry Black Man, is enlisting a team of Detroit-area chefs to help host a fundraiser for the families of those killed in an Aug. 28 shooting spree that took place in northwest Detroit. On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Horatio Williams Foundation in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, the We Are Detroit Strong fundraiser will gather culinarians, community members and those mourning the loss of Chayne Lewis Lee, 28,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police seek 15-year-old suspected carjacker who rammed DPD car

DETROIT (FOX 20 - The Detroit Police Department said they're looking for a teenage suspect wanted for a carjacking and ramming of a Detroit police officer Sunday evening. Police Chief James White called a 4:30 p.m. update to give more information about the Sunday evening crime. White announced the suspect wanted is 15-year-old Michael Malik Brown, who is believed to have carjacked the SUV, rammed an officer, and was shot at by police after they tried to box him in at a gas station.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy