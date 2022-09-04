ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Police investigating human remains found in Kenton County wooded area

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found Saturday in a residential area in Elsmere.

Kenton County police said they responded to the Palace Avenue and Spring Street intersection Saturday for a report of what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.

The area was secured overnight, and investigators started searching for evidence when daylight broke.

They were using a rear yard behind a Palace Avenue home to access the scene, though police said they have found no evidence linking the residence to the deceased.

The remains are unidentified. It's also not known whether the deceased was male or female.

An autopsy will be performed at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Kenton County police detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859-356-3191..

Related
Fox 19

Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
ELSMERE, KY
linknky.com

Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere

A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
ELSMERE, KY
