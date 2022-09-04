ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

68-year-old Pennsylvania man killed in hit-and-run while lying on I-495 on Sunday: Police

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

A 68-year-old man from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Claymont early Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Police determined that at 5:27 a.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on I-495 about 3 miles north of the Governor Printz Boulevard off-ramp. For an unknown reason, police said, a 68-year-old man was lying in the left southbound lane of I-495 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The unknown driver continued south without stopping, police said.

The crash closed the road for three hours as police investigated. Police noted that this section of the roadway was not illuminated at the time and added that the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Cpl. J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 68-year-old Pennsylvania man killed in hit-and-run while lying on I-495 on Sunday: Police

Comments / 44

Debby Oldaker Urbanski
3d ago

Suicide by car? That's the only thing I can think of. Happened to someone I know. A guy jumped from an overpass in front of his truck. Luckily that guy lived.

Reply(7)
4
cranky franky
3d ago

The roadway is not a place to be laying down. Lotsa questions on this one.

Reply(1)
18
josie9210
3d ago

so sad 😞...Rip...people have all sorts of problems and stress in their lives, who knows why the poor guy was lying their. Life can be tough.

Reply(1)
3
 

