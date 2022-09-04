“Better hustle up the bank!” The wave swept in all the way up the beach, washing away our tracks from moments before, reaching the edge of the small dune we scrambled up and out of the way. Was it a sneaker wave catching tourists unused to the ocean by surprise? No, this was just another day winter hiking the Oregon Coast Trail between Nedonna and Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO