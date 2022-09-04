Read full article on original website
YOU’RE INVITED: Oregon Humanities Community Discussion Highlights Understanding Urban/Rural Divide on Sept. 20th at TBCC
“Understanding Urban/Rural Divides” is the topic for a free public discussion to be held Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Tillamook Bay Community College, Room 214/215. This conversation is presented by Oregon Humanities. Local sponsors are the Tillamook County Pioneer and Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TCDCC). Nick...
OUTBACK WITH BACKMAN: Day Hiking on the Oregon Coast Trail in Tillamook County – Any Season- A short series of hikes (Video)
“Better hustle up the bank!” The wave swept in all the way up the beach, washing away our tracks from moments before, reaching the edge of the small dune we scrambled up and out of the way. Was it a sneaker wave catching tourists unused to the ocean by surprise? No, this was just another day winter hiking the Oregon Coast Trail between Nedonna and Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Weather by Gordon McCraw
With clear skies and a building ridge is high pressure, again, we had a fair, dry, and slightly warm day today. Tonight, we see increasing clouds thanks to an increasing onshore flow that is being driven by a trough of low pressure that is racing towards western Canada. The winds do die out tonight, the low drops to near 53.
Quonset Hut Fire Update
Tillamook Fire District responded to the report of a working structure fire on Third Street behind the TBCC OSU Extension Office on September 4, 2022, at 6:41 PM. The 5,400 square foot hut built in 1945 was last used as a marijuana production facility. Due to internal damage reported prior to the fire, crews were notified weeks earlier to not enter the facility in the event of fire. This means the fire operations were deemed to be defensive only and protection of exposures.
Nestucca High School Bobcats win match against Tigers in volleyball to bring team up to 4-0 for the season
The Nestucca High School Bobcats varsity volleyball team put on another impressive display in their first league contest Tuesday evening where they hosted the Tigers from Clatskanie in a 3-0 rout to improve to 4-0 on the season. Senior Rachel Gregory provided heroics for the Bobcats with a dagger to seal the come-from-behind victory in the first set 27-25.
