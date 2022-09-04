ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas State Fair preparation well underway in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair is just days away, and preparation is well underway in Hutchinson for the yearly event. General Manager Bryan Schulz said staff and vendors were allowed onto the fairgrounds last week but set up took off Wednesday. At the Birthing Center, staff with the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the Kid’s Corner.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Hays, KS
Business
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Business
ksal.com

Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas

Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Space Weather#In Outer Space#Midwestern#Kansas State University#The Kansas Water Office
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
adastraradio.com

Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Early fall and some rain - just days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/06/22

We have a northeast wind through Tuesday. This will keep the cooler conditions coming in behind a low in Arkansas. This is where all the rain is going to stay focused tonight. Futurecast keeps us dry across Southeast Kansas, too. We will see Lows actually dropping into the 60s tonight....
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy