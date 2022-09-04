TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO