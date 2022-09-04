ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

WSAZ

Crash backs up I-64 West traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W reopens after Kanawha County crash

UPDATE (7:30 P.M. Sept. 7, 2022) – Dispatchers say all lanes of I-64 West are now open after a crash between Dunbar and Institute. UPDATE (6:30 P.M. Sept. 7, 2022) – Dispatchers say the slow lane of I-64 West remains shut down after a crash between Dunbar and Institute. Dispatchers say one person was injured, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Damage left behind following crash involving ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston is back open to traffic following an accident late Monday night involving an ambulance. “It was just an accident that significantly escalated,” Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said. No patients were inside of the ambulance during the time of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Teenager injured in late-night shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
TORNADO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bicyclist cited after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

One person killed in ATV crash in Mingo County on Sunday

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A person was killed Sunday in an ATV crash in Mingo County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on an ATV trail in the Taylorville area, according to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters said the crash occurred on trail...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

No injuries in Nitro fire

NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys home in Hamlin

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed after a man woke up to find it burning. Neighbors on Baker Street in Hamlin noticed flames and smoke a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says the man who lived at the home was alone inside when the fire...
HAMLIN, WV
WSAZ

One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
DELBARTON, WV
WSAZ

Multiple crews responding to Nitro garage fire

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire in a Nitro neighborhood. Crews were dispatched to 207 Smith Road in Nitro just before 6 a.m. for a garage on fire. Smith Road is currently closed while crews work on the blaze. Dispatchers say Nitro, Institute, Tyler Mountain...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W reopens on Nitro-St. Albans Bridge after crash

UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tues, Sept. 6, 2022) – All westbound lanes of I-64 on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge have reopened after a crash. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A crash at the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 has brought westbound traffic to a crawl. According to first responders, two vehicles are involved in the crash, one […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County. The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12. In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

