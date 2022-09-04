NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.

