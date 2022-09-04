Read full article on original website
Crash backs up I-64 West traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
I-64W reopens after Kanawha County crash
UPDATE (7:30 P.M. Sept. 7, 2022) – Dispatchers say all lanes of I-64 West are now open after a crash between Dunbar and Institute. UPDATE (6:30 P.M. Sept. 7, 2022) – Dispatchers say the slow lane of I-64 West remains shut down after a crash between Dunbar and Institute. Dispatchers say one person was injured, […]
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it's a miracle she survived.
Damage left behind following crash involving ambulance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston is back open to traffic following an accident late Monday night involving an ambulance. “It was just an accident that significantly escalated,” Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said. No patients were inside of the ambulance during the time of...
6-year-old missing West Virginia boy dies after found unresponsive in pool
A 6-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Washington, WV, by his father. The Office says the boy wandered from their home, according to the father. After a search, the boy was discovered in a pool at […]
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
Accidental shooting in Tornado, alcohol believed to be involved
UPDATE (9:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was “playing around with a firearm” when he shot another man. The injured man was taken to the hospital, and he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Alcohol is believed to have played a part in […]
Bicyclist cited after being hit by car in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received […]
One person killed in ATV crash in Mingo County on Sunday
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A person was killed Sunday in an ATV crash in Mingo County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on an ATV trail in the Taylorville area, according to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters said the crash occurred on trail...
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
No injuries in Nitro fire
NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning structure fire in Nitro. The blaze started in a garage on Smith Drive at just 6 a.m. Firefighters from Kanawha and Putnam counties were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The house next door did sustain some structural damage. Those living in the house were able to get out safely.
Fire destroys home in Hamlin
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed after a man woke up to find it burning. Neighbors on Baker Street in Hamlin noticed flames and smoke a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says the man who lived at the home was alone inside when the fire...
One person dead following ATV crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
6, including 3 children, hospitalized after Mason County accident
MASON CO., WV (WOWK) – Three children and three adults were hospitalized after an accident on Route 2 in Mason County Monday. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were detoured around the […]
Multiple crews responding to Nitro garage fire
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire in a Nitro neighborhood. Crews were dispatched to 207 Smith Road in Nitro just before 6 a.m. for a garage on fire. Smith Road is currently closed while crews work on the blaze. Dispatchers say Nitro, Institute, Tyler Mountain...
Deputies seek public assistance in Cabell County shoplifting investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify two individuals accused of shoplifting in Cabell County. A theft reported at the Barboursville Walmart has resulted in an investigation, according to a social media post from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone...
I-64W reopens on Nitro-St. Albans Bridge after crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tues, Sept. 6, 2022) – All westbound lanes of I-64 on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge have reopened after a crash. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A crash at the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 has brought westbound traffic to a crawl. According to first responders, two vehicles are involved in the crash, one […]
Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County. The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12. In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers...
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
