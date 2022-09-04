Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 7th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Shirley I. Jones, 79, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, September 4th, at home. Born in Wayne Township on August 16, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Earl & Ruth (Peiffer) Nagle. She was the widow of Charles I. Jones,...
Bucky the Bison, mascot of Bucknell Athletics, inks NIL deal
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mascot for Bucknell athletics, “Bucky the Bison”, has signed a groundbreaking NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal. Bucky recently signed the deal with Service First Federal Credit Union. Similar agreements allow college athletes to make some money using their name and images for off-campus business ventures. But this time, […]
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
7 Penn State students, 1 faculty member affected by chemical spill
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Seven students and a faculty member at the Penn State Schuylkill campus were medically evaluated after a small chemical spill occurred inside a science lab Tuesday night. The spill was reported to the Schuylkill County 911 Center by Penn State police at 7:38 p.m. Lia Morrison,...
Little League® International Remembers Charles Roberts, Former Pennsylvania District 24 Administrator
Little League® International mourns the passing of Charles Roberts, former Pennsylvania District 24 Administrator. He was 90. Mr. Roberts, a native of Minersville, Pennsylvania, attended Minersville High School, graduating in 1950. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran (1953-54). Professionally, Mr. Roberts was...
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School
Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
Racing returns to annual Bloomsburg Fair September 29
When the 167th Bloomsburg Fair takes place September 23 thru October 1, a long-time tradition will be coming back as part of the week-long activities as for the first time in 37 years auto racing returns to the Fair. The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania and...
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
For second day in a row, crash shuts down part of Interstate 81 on Lebanon, Schuylkill County line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, a crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line for the second day in a row. Around 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon.
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
Flood closes all lanes along road in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to flooding on Lingle Ave. in Palmyra, Lebanon County, 511PA reports both directions between Oakfield Ln. and Yorkshire Rd. are closed. There is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The roadway was reported closed just before 8 a.m. Stay with...
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
