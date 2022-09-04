ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0hi65RqA00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.

Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.

They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun.

Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.

Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Armored car driver shot outside of bank in Carrollton in attempted robbery

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armored car driver has been shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano.  He is expected to be OK.The four would-be robbers fled the scene in a car, but police caught them and took them into custody not too long after.Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.Investigators are out mapping the scene.No reports of anyone else hurt.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
dallasexpress.com

Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room

An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Redbird#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

Irving Mall shooting captured on video; suspect still at-large

IRVING, Texas - Surveillance video shows the gunfire and moments leading up to a shooting inside the Irving Mall over the weekend. The man seen firing the gun was carrying a child’s car seat and set it down to open fire. Irving police said roughly 300 people were inside...
IRVING, TX
nypressnews.com

Family mourning death of 20-year-old killed in Deep Ellum; police release surveillance photos of suspect

DALLAS — As the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announces a new emphasis on patrols in Deep Ellum, a grieving family mourns that it comes too late for them. “I’m numb. I’m really angry. I’m really angry, “Angelaka Johnson-Fisher said after the early Saturday morning shooting death of her 20-year-old son Aareon Johnson, also known as “AJ”.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
dallasexpress.com

Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting

The Dallas Police Department announced the fatal Saturday evening shooting of a man outside an apartment in South Dallas. Officers with the DPD responded to a shooting call on the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, close to the intersection of North Camp Wisdom Road and Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Murder Suspect

Police in Arlington apprehended and arrested a fugitive on Saturday for allegedly committing homicide last week. Arlington police arrested Darius Brown, 32, for the August 26 fatal shooting of Donald Hunt, 40, at an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Police said the two men...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin

A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police, Methodist Health participate in active shooter response training

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As the manager of a Dallas nightclub, Ryan Chriss came ready to absorb as much information as possible.  "I feel like for the first-time people are more aware of the things that are going on," he said. "Unfortunately, we've seen mass casualties in entertainment districts across the country whether it's Orlando, Chattanooga, Cincinnati just this summer," 24HourDallas Project Manager Bryan Tony said. That's the reason 24HourDallas, a non-profit focused on making the city's nightlife safe, asked Dallas police and Methodist Health Systems to participate in an active shooter response training Tuesday night at It'll Do Nightclub. Police told attendees, if you...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
136K+
Followers
23K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy