Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s. * WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions expected today. Any new or existing fires will likely be extremely difficult to impossible to contain.
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Yellowstone National Park through 1215 PM MDT At 1144 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harlequin Lake, or 9 miles east of West Yellowstone, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gibbons Falls and Twin Lakes around 1155 AM MDT. Virginia Cascade and Norris Junction around 1200 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grebe Lake, Canyon, Lower Falls, Cascade Lake, Dunraven Pass, and Mount Washburn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * AFFECTED AREA...All of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage, inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent farmland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet (5.7 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Thursday was 18.6 feet (5.7 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.6 feet (5.7 meters). - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 18.6 Thu 1pm 18.6 18.8 18.8 18.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7pm 7pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.7 Thu 1pm 5.7 5.7 5.7 5.7
Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PASCO COUNTY At 101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Zephyrhills South, or over Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Zephyrhills West around 110 PM EDT. Zephyrhills around 120 PM EDT. Zephyrhills North around 125 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Zephyrhills Municipal Airport and Richland. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Phelps, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Phelps; Sherman; Valley DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE EXTENDING FROM BEAVER CITY...TO KEARNEY...TO GREELEY NEBRASKA. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 MPH gusting as high as 30 to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Southwest wind becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels could bring critical fire danger to portions of central and north central South Dakota.
Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Wayne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.
Air Quality Alert issued for Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Blaine AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR CUSTER COUNTY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...CUSTER COUNTY. * WHEN...THROUGH MONDAY 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Flood Advisory issued for Pasco, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pasco; Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clearwater, New Port Richey, Holiday, Hudson, Lutz, East Lake, Beacon Square, New Port Richey East, Keystone, Jasmine Estates, Palm Harbor, Citrus Park, Greater Northdale, Trinity, Elfers, Lake Fern, Crystal Beach, Odessa, Bayonet Point and Cheval. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Park County through 1215 PM MDT At 1142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clark, or 17 miles southeast of Red Lodge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elk Basin around 1200 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Frannie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .Gusty northwest winds across south central Idaho this afternoon and evening combined with very low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 421...424...AND 426 * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 6.1 2.4 1.7 6-7 MODERATE 09/07 AM 5.1 1.4 1.3 6 NONE 09/07 PM 5.4 1.7 1.1 6 NONE 10/08 AM 4.5 0.8 0.5 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.6 0.9 0.3 6 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for James City, Surry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: James City; Surry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry and James City Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 AM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 08/11 PM 4.4 2.2 1.8 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 4.0 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR 10/12 AM 4.3 2.1 1.8 1 MINOR 10/12 PM 3.8 1.6 1.5 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.3 1 NONE
Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clearwater, New Port Richey, Holiday, Hudson, Lutz, East Lake, Beacon Square, New Port Richey East, Keystone, Jasmine Estates, Palm Harbor, Citrus Park, Greater Northdale, Trinity, Elfers, Lake Fern, Crystal Beach, Odessa, Bayonet Point and Cheval. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 AM 3.1 1.6 1.6 2 MINOR 09/01 AM 3.4 1.9 1.6 2 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.2 1.7 1.5 2 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.3 1.8 1.5 1 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.1 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 11/02 AM 2.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/01 PM 3.2 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 09/02 AM 3.4 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 09/03 PM 3.4 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.5 1.6 1.6 1 NONE 10/03 PM 3.4 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 11/05 AM 3.1 1.2 1.1 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.2 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.3 1.9 1.5 1 MINOR 09/11 AM 3.1 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 2.9 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE
