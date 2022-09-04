Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Stillwater, north central Big Horn, north central Carbon and Yellowstone Counties through 1145 AM MDT At 1052 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Billings West End, or 9 miles west of Billings, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Worden, Billings West End, Ballantine, Pryor, Pompeys Pillar, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rockvale, Comanche and Crow Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
