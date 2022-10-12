ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Shampoo ‘Works Wonders’ for Eliminating Dandruff & Fungal Acne — & It's Only $5 Ahead of October Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
If you are one of the many who have dandruff , you know how rough it can be. Per Mayo Clinic , dandruff is a common but “mild form of seborrheic dermatitis,” with symptoms like skin flakes on your hair, itchy scalp, and scaling. It causes such a nuisance, making you worry about flakes all around your head and if you’re itching your head too much.

While it’s a very common problem, many people struggle to find the right haircare products. Either one’s too gentle, or one’s too drying, and it can get tiring. But over 73,000 reviews have led us to a powerful option that so many can’t live without for controlling their dandruff . And, it’s on sale for $15.48 thanks to Amazon’s Early Access sale that’s happening now. The sale for Prime members only runs until midnight tonight . So if you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of the deals.

Nizoral

Buy: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $15.47

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a powerful and clinically proven shampoo that helps you control flaking, scaling, and itching. Good for any hair type, this itchy scalp shampoo can help you maintain a healthy scalp ! Along with that, it leaves hair super-soft and can help control hair loss from dandruff. Now one of the main ingredients is Ketoconazole, which the brand says is 10 times more effective for fighting fungi.

With over 73,000 reviews, thousands of customers swear by this for controlling their dandruff and, oddly enough, their fungal acne . One shopper said it was “very effective” for handling their fungal acne, saying, “I bought this impulsively to see if it worked and IT DOES… I’ve been trying for five years to clear up my skin… and this effectively got rid of all the bumps on my skin in 3-4 days. I wash my face regularly, and then I use this Nizoral as a spot treatment for a day or two. then I just started putting a thin layer and washing it off when I woke up. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!”

Another shopper called it a “game-changer,” saying, “I’ve had dandruff literally my entire life. Got fed up and googled the best shampoo and this came up. Best purchase i made of 2021. It does dry your hair but i use extra conditioner to combat it. No more scabby scalp I’m so happy!!”

