ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This $14 Shampoo With Over 70,000 Reviews ‘Works Wonders’ for Eliminating Dandruff & Fungal Acne

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6pwn_0hi650L200

If you are one of the many who have dandruff , you know how rough it can be. Per Mayo Clinic , dandruff is a common but “mild form of seborrheic dermatitis,” with symptoms like skin flakes on your hair, itchy scalp, and scaling. It causes such a nuisance, making you worry about flakes all around your head and if you’re itching your head too much.

While it’s a very common problem, many people struggle to find the right haircare products. Either one’s too gentle, or one’s too drying, and it can get tiring. But over 70,000 reviews have led us to a powerful option that so many can’t live without for controlling their dandruff .

Buy: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $14.84

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a powerful and clinically proven shampoo that helps you control flaking, scaling, and itching. Good for any hair type, this itchy scalp shampoo can help you maintain a healthy scalp ! Along with that, it leaves hair super-soft and can help control hair loss from dandruff. Now one of the main ingredients is Ketoconazole, which the brand says is 10 times more effective for fighting fungi.

With over 71,000 reviews, thousands of customers swear by this for controlling their dandruff and, oddly enough, their fungal acne . One shopper said it was “very effective” for handling their fungal acne, saying, “I bought this impulsively to see if it worked and IT DOES… I’ve been trying for five years to clear up my skin… and this effectively got rid of all the bumps on my skin in 3-4 days. I wash my face regularly, and then I use this Nizoral as a spot treatment for a day or two. then I just started putting a thin layer and washing it off when I woke up. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!”

Another shopper called it a “game-changer,” saying, “I’ve had dandruff literally my entire life. Got fed up and googled the best shampoo and this came up. Best purchase i made of 2021. It does dry your hair but i use extra conditioner to combat it. No more scabby scalp I’m so happy!!”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0hi650L200

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Dandruff#Mayo Clinic
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
SheKnows

SheKnows

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy