Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Week 2 predictions: Mississippi State wins desert duel; Ole Miss handles Central Arkansas
Mississippi State and Ole Miss both cruised in their openers last week. It gets trickier in Week 2 as the Bulldogs go on the road to face a Power Five opponent in Pac-12 foe Arizona. It’s a 10 p.m. start. Ole Miss has its FCS game, a 6 p.m....
Commercial Dispatch
Former Starkville High QB Luke Altmyer to get first crack at Central Arkansas, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reiterates
OXFORD — Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his chance to make the first impression in Ole Miss’ 2022 quarterback derby. This weekend, it will be Starkville High School product Luke Altmyer’s turn. Dart, the highly touted transfer from USC, was solid in his first start for the No....
Commercial Dispatch
Why the Chucky Mullins Courage Award means so much to Ole Miss’ K.D. Hill
OXFORD — For K.D. Hill, it’s a lot more than just a change in numbers. It’s proof that his hard work paid off in the sort of way he always envisioned. The fifth-year senior defensive tackle was announced as the winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last Wednesday. It is given annually to the Ole Miss upperclassman defender who “embodies the spirit of Mullins — courage, leadership, perseverance and determination,” the news release said.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Kiffin’s ‘Tell The Truth’ message is a time-honored football approach
OXFORD — While many enjoyed a holiday, it was “Tell The Truth Monday” at Ole Miss, and as it sometimes does, the truth hurt. There was a lot of good to take from a 28-10 win over Troy, but there aren’t many Saturdays that the Rebels will be able to win by three touchdowns while committing three turnovers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope volleyball defeats Tupelo in straight sets to remain undefeated
TUPELO — New Hope volleyball defeated Tupelo for the first time in school history on Tuesday night, doing so in straight sets. The Trojans remain undefeated this season after a dominant victory against a school that has been a tough opponent for the program consistently. New Hope takes that...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi jet fueler denied bond in theft of small plane
TUPELO — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn’t know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer’s promise that he wouldn’t take off again. Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly...
Comments / 0