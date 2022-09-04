OXFORD — For K.D. Hill, it’s a lot more than just a change in numbers. It’s proof that his hard work paid off in the sort of way he always envisioned. The fifth-year senior defensive tackle was announced as the winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last Wednesday. It is given annually to the Ole Miss upperclassman defender who “embodies the spirit of Mullins — courage, leadership, perseverance and determination,” the news release said.

