ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Why the Chucky Mullins Courage Award means so much to Ole Miss’ K.D. Hill

OXFORD — For K.D. Hill, it’s a lot more than just a change in numbers. It’s proof that his hard work paid off in the sort of way he always envisioned. The fifth-year senior defensive tackle was announced as the winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last Wednesday. It is given annually to the Ole Miss upperclassman defender who “embodies the spirit of Mullins — courage, leadership, perseverance and determination,” the news release said.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi jet fueler denied bond in theft of small plane

TUPELO — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn’t know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer’s promise that he wouldn’t take off again. Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy