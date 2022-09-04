Alford: Mississippi State football shows experience in dominant win over Memphis

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog grab bag: Zach Arnett demands improvement from Mississippi State defense
STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett was honest when he was asked about Mississippi State’s safeties on Wednesday. “They did some good things in the first game; they’ve got things showing up that opponents are now going to game plan for and try to exploit,” the third-year MSU defensive coordinator said.
Commercial Dispatch
Week 2 predictions: Mississippi State wins desert duel; Ole Miss handles Central Arkansas
Mississippi State and Ole Miss both cruised in their openers last week. It gets trickier in Week 2 as the Bulldogs go on the road to face a Power Five opponent in Pac-12 foe Arizona. It’s a 10 p.m. start. Ole Miss has its FCS game, a 6 p.m....
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Will Rogers stands out in Mississippi State’s win over Memphis
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach isn’t known for giving his players glowing compliments. So Leach’s praise of quarterback Will Rogers after Saturday’s win over Memphis speaks to the kind of game Rogers had for the Bulldogs. “I thought he really did a good job holding things together,...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville Academy returns home to face French Camp Academy
Starkville Academy has found its groove early on this season, making light work of Leake Academy last Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season. After two straight road games, the Volunteers return home to Starkville to play French Camp Academy, a team Starkville Academy has fared incredibly well against overall.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball releases 2022-23 SEC schedule, nonconference home slate
The Mississippi State men’s basketball team has nearly finalized its schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Southeastern Conference released its schedule for the upcoming year Wednesday morning, and the Bulldogs also released a list of nonconference home games. Times and TV information have yet to be released. MSU will...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: West Point looks to notch first win against undefeated Noxubee County
WEST POINT — The vibe around West Point football this season has been far from the norm as for the first time in over a decade, the Green Wave have started out a season 0-2. West Point caught the brunt of a big-time beatdown from Starkville last Friday as the Yellow Jackets dominated in the second half, winning by 31 points.
actionnews5.com
Tigers basketball adds final assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope volleyball defeats Tupelo in straight sets to remain undefeated
TUPELO — New Hope volleyball defeated Tupelo for the first time in school history on Tuesday night, doing so in straight sets. The Trojans remain undefeated this season after a dominant victory against a school that has been a tough opponent for the program consistently. New Hope takes that...
Commercial Dispatch
Opposing beat writer Q and A: Michael Lev, Arizona
Mississippi State will head to the desert for its Week 2 matchup. The Bulldogs (1-0) will take on Arizona (1-0) at 10 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1. To get the scoop on the Wildcats, The Dispatch spoke with Michael Lev, who covers Arizona football and baseball for the Arizona Daily Star. Lev is in his seventh season covering Wildcats football.
Commercial Dispatch
Patience, counterattacks reward Heritage Academy girls soccer in win over Starkville Academy
Near the end of the first half Tuesday against Starkville Academy, Heritage Academy won the ball back in the middle of the pitch. Sophie Starks was sent through with a line-breaking pass and charged forward, but instead of laying off a pass for one of her teammates, she rifled a shot from a difficult angle across her body, and the ball thundered in off the underside of the crossbar to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Starkville High QB Luke Altmyer to get first crack at Central Arkansas, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reiterates
OXFORD — Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his chance to make the first impression in Ole Miss’ 2022 quarterback derby. This weekend, it will be Starkville High School product Luke Altmyer’s turn. Dart, the highly touted transfer from USC, was solid in his first start for the No....
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Owls women’s soccer shuts out Agnes Scott
DECATUR, Ga. — The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in 2022 thanks to its 5-0 shutout Saturday at Agnes Scott College. In their two contests this season, the Owls have outscored their opponents, 9-1. “It was another great road win with us playing fantastic soccer,” The W head coach Catie Lyles said. “Every player saw action in today’s game. I am so proud of every person on our roster for stepping up and playing our style of soccer. We just have to keep going up from here.”
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
Commercial Dispatch
Utility leaders: Infrastructure key to avoiding local water crisis
With the slightest change in pressure, equipment running slower than normal or any other change at a water treatment plant in Starkville, Sean Johnston can monitor the conditions at the water treatment plant through an app on his phone. Johnston is the chief water operator in the Starkville Utilities Department...
Commercial Dispatch
Larry Phebus
Larry Dale Phebus, age 79, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his residence in the New Hope Community surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Vann Phebus; his children, Terri Phebus, Traci Wall (Alan), Tammi Baudoin (Bruce), & Tiffany Cooper (Ryan); his grandchildren, Isaiah Cooper, Olivia Cooper, Landon Hinshaw, John Alan Wall, Tori Brown (Tyler), Nyki Baudoin, Tia Harris (Norris), Taylor Baudoin, Bruce L. Baudoin III, Bryce Baudoin & Brendan Baudoin (Katie); his great- grandchildren, Fynn Cooper, Diamond Harris & Norris A. Harris III; his sister, Peggy Weybright; his sisters-in-law, Donna Moses & Lori Dawkins; his brothers-in-law, Johnny Vann (Jennifer) & Scott Vann (Carol); numerous nieces & nephews.
