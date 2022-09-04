A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old man last month in Omaha. Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded near 49th and Hamilton around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12. Police were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle after he was shot. He died later in the day.

