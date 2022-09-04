Read full article on original website
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison
A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
20-year-old man arrested in Arkansas in connection with Aug. 12 slaying in Omaha
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old man last month in Omaha. Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded near 49th and Hamilton around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12. Police were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle after he was shot. He died later in the day.
Illinois physician sentenced to 1 year in a Missouri prison for illegally prescribing drug
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced an osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois to a year in prison for illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, wrote prescriptions for the drug Xanax for six people who were not his patients between 2016 and 2018. Miller had...
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
Illinois had 5th most police officers killed in the line of duty in 2021
(The Center Square) – Crime statistics from the FBI show an upward trend in violent crime. Among those crimes on the rise in Illinois are police killed in the line of duty. Data the FBI published in May shows the number of police feloniously killed across the country and by state.
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
Colorado Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Violence Crimes
A Colorado man already on probation for domestic violence allegedly assaulted, used a deadly weapon -- gasoline -- and strangled a woman in late August in Natrona County, an assistant district attorney said Friday. Michael Brundage, 43, heard those and other charges read at his initial appearance by Natrona County...
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law
(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
Uprising works to confront human trafficking across Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Uprising Wyoming is a nonprofit working to empower communities across the state to confront the problem. Human trafficking is a nuanced crime that isn’t always easy to identify. Sex trafficking is any sex act that...
Gun policy group amends suit to lower age of open carry to 18 after victory in Texas
(The Center Square) — A national gun policy group amended its complaint against the state of Tennessee seeking to allow those between 18 and 20 to openly carry firearms. The amendment comes after the Firearms Policy Coalition won a similar case in Texas in late August. "The State cannot...
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
