ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hit by pitch, suffers right shoulder contusion

Struggling San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto left Wednesday night's 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a right shoulder contusion. Manager Bob Melvin disclosed the injury after the series finale in San Diego but said he thinks Soto should be ready when the Padres open a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Wild Card Glance

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m. Saturday's Games. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore,...
MLB
ESPN

Fantasy baseball: Which pitchers are the MVPs and LVPs of 2022?

In retrospect, ever doubting Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander was the mistake so many fantasy baseball managers foolishly made. Verlander has been among baseball's elite pitchers for 15 years, but especially since joining the Houston Astros late in the 2017 season. When he missed all but one outing in 2020 and all of the next season recovering from Tommy John surgery, it was easy to be skeptical. C'mon, this guy is 39 years old. He's thrown more than 3,000 big league innings. Indeed, how could fantasy managers expect ace-type production for the 2022 season?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Denver, CO
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy