In retrospect, ever doubting Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander was the mistake so many fantasy baseball managers foolishly made. Verlander has been among baseball's elite pitchers for 15 years, but especially since joining the Houston Astros late in the 2017 season. When he missed all but one outing in 2020 and all of the next season recovering from Tommy John surgery, it was easy to be skeptical. C'mon, this guy is 39 years old. He's thrown more than 3,000 big league innings. Indeed, how could fantasy managers expect ace-type production for the 2022 season?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO