ESPN
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hit by pitch, suffers right shoulder contusion
Struggling San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto left Wednesday night's 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a right shoulder contusion. Manager Bob Melvin disclosed the injury after the series finale in San Diego but said he thinks Soto should be ready when the Padres open a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
ESPN
Wild Card Glance
Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m. Saturday's Games. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore,...
MLB・
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, catcher Yadier Molina tie MLB record for batterymates
ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 324th career start Thursday, tying the major league mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Molina homered twice in the game, which the Cardinals lost 11-6 to the Washington Nationals. Wainwright got a...
ESPN
Fantasy baseball: Which pitchers are the MVPs and LVPs of 2022?
In retrospect, ever doubting Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander was the mistake so many fantasy baseball managers foolishly made. Verlander has been among baseball's elite pitchers for 15 years, but especially since joining the Houston Astros late in the 2017 season. When he missed all but one outing in 2020 and all of the next season recovering from Tommy John surgery, it was easy to be skeptical. C'mon, this guy is 39 years old. He's thrown more than 3,000 big league innings. Indeed, how could fantasy managers expect ace-type production for the 2022 season?
ESPN
New York Yankees place infielder DJ LeMahieu (toe) on injured list, activate LHP Nestor Cortes (groin)
The New York Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to ongoing inflammation in his right second toe. The move is retroactive to Monday. LeMahieu had been playing through the injury but has not been part of the lineup since Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The 34-year-old saw a specialist Wednesday.
