Barton County, KS

KSN News

Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas

Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
KANSAS STATE
