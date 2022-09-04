Read full article on original website
kcur.org
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
kcur.org
Kansas wants to plug abandoned oil wells that belch methane and swallow groundwater
Last summer, a utility worker stumbled across a well — one of thousands of abandoned, unplugged oil and gas wells scattered across Kansas — just 15 feet from a stream in La Cygne, an hour south of Kansas City. Such sites bear witness to the state’s history of...
KWCH.com
‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central and western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget. “It’s disappointing. We...
Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
KWCH.com
Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of the Kansas State Treasurer is exploring options for emergency financial assistance for farmers and communities in western Kansas being impacted by drought. “Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of...
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
KAKE TV
South-central Kansas farmers making the most of extreme drought conditions
It's no secret we've been experiencing some sort of drought, with words like 'hot' and 'dry' continuously in the forecast, but in South-Central Kansas, it's pretty 'extreme.'. "You don't have anything, if you don't have rain," Orville Miller, a dairy farmer in Reno County said. Crispy sorghum stalks whisper in...
flatlandkc.org
Who Loses – and How Much – With Legalized Sports Gambling in Kansas?
With the arrival of legalized sports betting on Sept. 1, Kansans have a new way to gamble away their money. A few people will win, most will lose, but the house will always win. Just how much people will lose – and at what social cost – has those who try to help problem gamblers on edge.
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
Wichita Eagle
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
adastraradio.com
Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Kansas Gov. Kelly turns down NAACP debate and others
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has agreed to two debates and a candidate forum this fall, but has rejected several others, including one with the NAACP.
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
