News from the Oil Patch: Russia shuts pipeline
Natural gas prices surged more than 35% on Monday, after Russia announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Europe shut indefinitely. Moscow said service on the Nord Stream Pipeline will not resume until what it called the "collective West" lifts sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices jumped as much as 30% to levels 400% higher than a year ago.
