Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can see them randomly on the Suncoast. Bikes in all colors, with peace signs and flamingos. What’s the deal these artsy bikes? Meet the man who wants to spread peace, laughter and love across the land!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the brush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL
Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
Mysuncoast.com
A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.
sarasotamagazine.com
At Almazónica Cervecería, Darwin Santa Maria Brings Together Peruvian Cuisine and Craft Beer
When I think about chef Darwin Santa Maria, who has worked in the Sarasota restaurant scene for decades, the phrase "ahead of his time" comes to mind. He has hopped from project to project, bringing fresh Peruvian flavors along with him everywhere he goes, but he seems to have settled into his space on Tamiami Trail, a restaurant called Almazónica Cervecería.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 8-14
11 a.m. at Elling Eide Center, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. Award-winning poet John Balaban will speak about how oral and written poetry have influenced Vietnamese culture over the centuries. The lecture will also be available via Zoom if you're unable to make it out to the Elling Eide Center. Martha...
Longboat Observer
Concession home tops sales at $3.05 million
A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Walter and Kimberly Brauer, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8456 Lindrick Lane to Joseph Bellino, trustee, of Bradenton, for $3.05 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.9 million in 2021.
fox13news.com
Nearly 200 acres of Old Miakka land to be preserved as developments push East in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Cow pastures and the rural way of life are slowly disappearing in Sarasota County as developments continue to push East. Now, nearly 200 acres of land will remain untouched and forever preserved in Old Miakka. The land makes up the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "The minute...
Florida Weekly
Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up
They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
The housing market continues heating up in SWFL
A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Sopranos-Themed Wine Bar Has Opened in Gulf Gate
The new Soprano's Social Club and Wine Bar is a tribute to one of the most watched HBO series of the past 20 years, second only to Game of Thrones. Owner Mitchell Soffer created the niche wine bar and educational center just a few doors down from his wine shop, TheWinetoBuy.com, in Gulf Gate.
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
Longboat Observer
Suspiciously packaged poster prompted City Hall alert
A poster sent to a staffer in a suspicious-looking package, with an even more suspicious return address, prompted the evacuation of City Hall on Tuesday, according to a police report of the incident that interrupted a Sarasota City Commission meeting. Police heard from Parking Manager Mark Lyons around 2 p.m....
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
srqmagazine.com
Speak's Offers Temporary Transport to Northeast
This summer, my wife and I celebrated our tenth anniversary with a trip to Maine. Upon learning this, several friends and family members asked, “Why Maine?” Those who have been there understand. Maine is a utopia for the food obsessed and the beer-nerd lot, and I am both.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain Chances Increase This Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.
Comments / 0