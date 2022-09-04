ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘F—k you’: Teen’s fiery response following alleged machete robbery

An 18-year-old boy has unleashed a fiery and vulgar tirade on two journalists after he allegedly robbed a Queensland, Australia service station with a machete.

The teen was confronted by a 7News and 9News journalist on Saturday at a Gold Coast police watchhouse in Southport after he was arrested and charged over the alleged crime.

The 18-year-old did not take kindly to the extra attention he was receiving from the reporters.

“F—k you 7News, f—k you 9News.”

The Labrador teen was arrested and charged by police on Thursday night after police allege he robbed a Puma NightOwl service station on Government Road while armed with a machete.

Police allege he threatened a 48-year-old female store attendant, who placed the till on the counter.

The 18-year-old then allegedly grabbed the cash and fled. He was arrested at a Government Road park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsZ5v_0hi63g3l00
The 18-year-old allegedly threatened an employee at a Puma NightOwl service station with the machete and then stole money from the register.
Queensland Police Service

He was charged with armed robbery and drug possession after police allegedly found Xanax on him.

When asked by the reporters if he would be fighting the charges, the teen screamed “F—k yes c—t” as he stormed off into Southport Police Station.

But when he later emerged, the two journalists were still there waiting for him.

“Round two let’s go, give me the mic,” the teen said with a smirk on his face as he grabbed the journalists’ microphones.

“I didn’t rob that store, so you guys can go jam it up your a—s.”

“I remember walking home and then I got arrested for some bulls—t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8Pw5_0hi63g3l00
The teen made crude remarks about reporters after being released from jail.
9News

“Bro you’re r—d, why would I go rob a store and then walk through the park and walk back to the place I just robbed?”

When asked by the 9News journalist how he found his night in the watchhouse, the teen decided to target the reporter’s family.

“Yeah pretty good. Your mum came around and she came visit me, I had a pretty good time,” he said.

“I’m probably going to see her again, that sounds like a good idea to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFaF7_0hi63g3l00
The 18-year-old was charged with armed robbery and drug possession.
9News

The teen then turned his attention to the 7News journalist.

“I’m going to see his mum, then I’m going to see your sister,” he said pointing at the 7New reporter.

When the journalist revealed that he did not have a sister, the 18-year-old unleashed another verbal attack.

“Well you will in nine months won’t you,” he fired back with a smile on his face.

When the 7News journalist did not respond, the teen let out a slight chuckle.

“You don‘t get the joke because you’re r—d,” he said.

Beyond the charges he is already facing, the 18-year-old was also banned from coming within 164 feet of the service station.

“Good, it’s a s—t servo anyway,” he said when asked about the ban by the reporters.

