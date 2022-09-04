ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wvlt.tv

Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms stick around Wednesday, but most of us stay dry over the next couple of days. More rain and storms are likely heading towards the end of the week and the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch No Longer In Effect

The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC New York

After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
wpln.org

It’s another wet day in Middle Tennessee, and forecasters warn of possible flooding

After a rainy start to Labor Day weekend, forecasters are issuing a flood watch due to the likelihood of more thunderstorms and heavy rain. The Nashville office of the National Weather Service warns drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roads and other low lying areas. The watch is in effect through Monday evening — which could put a halt to outdoor gatherings and holiday cookouts.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
Weather
Flood Watch
Environment
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County

In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
keranews.org

Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas

Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
DALLAS, TX
WSPA 7News

Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
