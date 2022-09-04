Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Good news on the Drought Monitor
There is good news to share following the release of today's Drought Monitor. -- Rich Segal
wvlt.tv
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms stick around Wednesday, but most of us stay dry over the next couple of days. More rain and storms are likely heading towards the end of the week and the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
Normally dry, September is flipping the trend in Tennessee
September is typically one of our driest months, but so far, this September is bucking the trend. Over half a foot of rain has fallen in some parts of our area since Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch No Longer In Effect
The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
NBC New York
After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
It’s another wet day in Middle Tennessee, and forecasters warn of possible flooding
After a rainy start to Labor Day weekend, forecasters are issuing a flood watch due to the likelihood of more thunderstorms and heavy rain. The Nashville office of the National Weather Service warns drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roads and other low lying areas. The watch is in effect through Monday evening — which could put a halt to outdoor gatherings and holiday cookouts.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Soaks New Jersey as NWS Issues Tornado Warning, Flood Watch, Three Other Alerts
Heavy rain is soaking some parts of New Jersey, prompting the NWS to issue a tornado warning, a flood watch, and three other alerts. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cape May County in New Jersey, advising residents to seek safety inside a sturdy structure right away.
wvlt.tv
See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood emergency in NW Ga a “particularly dangerous situation”
Parts of northwest Georgia Sunday are under a Flash Flood Emergency. The National Weather Service says Chattooga County is under the emergency until 1 p.m., along with Floyd County under a Flash Flood Warning until 4:30 p.m. The NWS calls this a “particularly dangerous situation.”. There are estimates of...
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Off and on rain showers to begin Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend will be a rain soaked holiday interlude with heavy downpours expected across metro Atlanta.
CDC recommends masking indoors in majority of East Tennessee counties
More than half of the counties in East Tennessee have been rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, meaning face masks are recommended in a majority of the region.
Comments / 1