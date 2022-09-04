ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
College Football News

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Nebraska (1-0), Georgia Southern (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
LINCOLN, NE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan, GA
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Georgia College Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Statesboro, GA
Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#American Football#College Football#The Morgan State Bears#Ga#Lsu
freightwaves.com

Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system

The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Baltimore Times

Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and Jazz Vocalist Ledisi Kicks Off Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season Opening Gala and 40th Anniversary Celebration for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

BALTIMORE (August 30, 2022) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) launches the 2022-23 season on September 17, 2022, with the return of its signature Season Opening Gala Celebration. Under the baton of conductor Jack Everly, the BSO will be joined by Grammy-award-winning soul and jazz vocalist Ledisi who will share her unique take on the music of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th

Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
BOWIE, MD
campussafetymagazine.com

Mervo High School Student Fatally Shot After Dismissal

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was shot and killed on campus Friday afternoon. Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) said the shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal, reports CBS News. The victim, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, was confronted in the parking lot by a student from another Baltimore City school. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the confrontation became “heated” and the suspect fired multiple shots.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy