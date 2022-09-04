Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
College Football News
Nebraska vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview
Nebraska vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Nebraska (1-0), Georgia Southern (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
2 Officers Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash that injured two officers. The crash happened at Whiteaker Street and Victory Drive Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
themsuspokesman.com
“I’d rather be having that on campus experience:” Morgan’s hotel residents yearn connection to campus
Zomari Williams feels like he’s missing the true freshman experience at Morgan State University. Instead of living in an on-campus dorm, he commutes 20 minutes away from campus to the Lord Baltimore hotel. The freshman theatre arts major traveled from New York to move into the hotel room where...
Labor day cruises in Baltimore
Visit the harbor and take a cruise to see the beauty of Baltimore. With four different cruises, there's a lot to learn, see and experience.
Curtis Deal’s Westside Grocery was the end of a wonderful era in Bulloch
Curtis and Caroline Deal’s Westside Grocery holds a special place in the hearts of many who grew up in or ever lived in the Westside Community of Bulloch County. Although Curtis died at the age of 82 in 2021, his death and the subsequent death of his locally famous Westside Grocery continues to impact this community.
freightwaves.com
Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system
The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
Baltimore County Police Issue silver alert for missing elderly man
BALTIMORE, MD – A 90-year-old man has been reported missing in the Towson area near...
Baltimore Times
Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and Jazz Vocalist Ledisi Kicks Off Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season Opening Gala and 40th Anniversary Celebration for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
BALTIMORE (August 30, 2022) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) launches the 2022-23 season on September 17, 2022, with the return of its signature Season Opening Gala Celebration. Under the baton of conductor Jack Everly, the BSO will be joined by Grammy-award-winning soul and jazz vocalist Ledisi who will share her unique take on the music of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
13 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13...
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
Groups, Baltimore leaders call for action following deadly shooting of student
Parents, teachers and local groups are shouting out against violence in schools. This comes on the heels of a deadly shooting last week at Mervo High School.
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Savannah police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Savannah police Officer Reginald Brannan, who recently died in a car crash. A public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 310 Alice St. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. […]
campussafetymagazine.com
Mervo High School Student Fatally Shot After Dismissal
BALTIMORE, Md. — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was shot and killed on campus Friday afternoon. Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) said the shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal, reports CBS News. The victim, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, was confronted in the parking lot by a student from another Baltimore City school. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the confrontation became “heated” and the suspect fired multiple shots.
