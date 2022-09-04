Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO