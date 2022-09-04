Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in NC police department parking lot
Police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Wake Forest and her body was found in nearby Youngsville.
cbs17
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said Wake Forest police have arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33, and...
cbs17
Rocky Mount criminal surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home. Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in...
cbs17
Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says
SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
One person dies from Nash County crash
Nashville, N.C. — One person died in a Wednesday crash in Nash County. An Acura sedan and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, close to Nashville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One person inside the Acura died. The crash...
WRAL
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
Police: Driver trying to pass stopped traffic in Raleigh dies after hitting car head-on
Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Infiniti driver charged in crash that killed man on motor scooter in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Sunday they charged a man in a deadly crash from Friday night. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 blk of S. Church Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. The crash involved a man...
Family of pregnant Rocky Mount woman question why she was shot in the stomach
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in Rocky Mount said she is still in the hospital fighting for the life of her unborn son. Jessica Moore’s cousin says said family is shattered and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened.
Major crash closes US-701 in Johnston County, 4 injuries reported
Four Oaks, N.C. — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. Two tractor-trailers caught on...
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
cbs17
One dead in Rocky Mount crash between car, motor scooter: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter. At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St. According to reports,...
WITN
Kinston fire crews respond to early morning house fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire. Captain Barss with the Kinston fire department said the original call came in around 5:30 a.m. Crews went out to the call at 903 Mclewean Street which is a few streets over from the Down East...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
WITN
POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
